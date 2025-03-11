2025 KTM 390 Duke expected to launch soon. Here's what to expect

KTM India is getting ready to launch the 2025 390 Duke in the Indian market. The new motorcycle will feature cruise control and a fresh colour option, Gunmetal Grey. While there has been no official announcement by KTM about the new model yet, since the motorcycle has begun to reach dealerships, it is expected that the launch will take place soon. The new Gunmetal colour shade of the 390 Duke gets grey sub-frame and orange main frame but the rest of the motorcycle is finished in Matte Grey.

Up till now, the KTM 390 Duke was sold in two colours, namely Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. The 390 Duke cost 2.95 lakh ex-showroom. With the option of cruise control, the company may increase prices by a modest amount. The KTM 390 Duke competes with the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Features

In addition to the cruise control, the 2025 model will also feature new switchgear that will accommodate buttons for the cruise control. The 5-inch TFT cluster remains unchanged that accommodates Bluetooth connectivity which allows music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. Launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function also get added to the motorcycle.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Engine

KTM India will not be altering the engine of the 390 Duke. It will still be equipped with a 399 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 44.25 bhp of maximum power and 39 Nm of maximum torque. Previously, the engine used to have a cubic displacement of 373 cc which was increased to 399 cc with the new-generation Duke. There is a 6-speed transmission available that has a bi-directional quickshifter.

2025 KTM 390 Duke: Chassis

KTM has improved the frame of the 390 Duke considerably. It now boasts a fully redesigned steel trellis frame and a new sub-frame, both made of pressure die-cast aluminum. In addition, a new curved swingarm has been added. The suspension system includes upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the back.

The braking system of the 2024 390 Duke is taken from the RC 390. It features new, lighter rotors, with the front disc being 320 mm and the rear disc being 240 mm. The alloy wheels have also been weight-optimized and feature fewer spokes, following the design of the RC 390.