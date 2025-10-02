2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift spied at dealership. Here's what is new

Mahindra has started dispatching the updated Bolero Neo to its dealerships, which means that the launch should happen soon. The SUV was parked at a dealership yard without any camouflage, which revealed all the changes Mahindra will make. Here we have listed out the changes that the video uploaded by Autogoodvlogs on YouTube reveals. Image of the current Mahindra Bolero Neo used for representational purpose only.

Category Specification Engine 1.5-litre engine 98 bhp / 260 Nm Fuel Diesel Gearbox 5-speed manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Front design New bumper, grille and alloy wheels Rear design No changes Interior changes New black and brown interior theme Features New touchscreen infotainment system Seating capacity 5+2 seats View All Prev Next

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: Cosmetic changes

The immediate thing that anyone can notice is the new grille design. The vertical slats have been replaced with new horizontal ones, giving a more modern and cleaner look. There is a new airdam to improve the airflow for the engine and while the headlamps retain the same design, there is a possibility that there will now be updated LED Daytime Running Lamps. It is important to note that the higher variants of the SUV will come with chrome slats for the grille. Apart from this, we can expect a new set of alloy wheels on the sides. At the rear, there are no changes, the Bolero Neo continues to come with wraparound tail lamps, a spare wheel mounted spare wheel for the SUV look and a roof spoiler as well. The lower variants will miss out on the fog lamps, whereas the higher trims will get it. Whether they will be LED or not is still a question.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: Interior changes

From the video, we can see that the Bolero Neo facelift will come with a new interior theme of black and brown. The higher variants now get a touchscreen infotainment system, which should come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also piano black finish around the infotainment system, along with silver inserts on the dashboard and door handles that uplift the cabin ambience.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift: Mechanical changes

It is expected that Mahindra will not make any mechanical changes to the Bolero Neo facelift. It will continue to come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that Mahindra calls mHawk 100. It is tuned to produce 98 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 260 Nm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel using a manual gearbox; there is no automatic on offer.