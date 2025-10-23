2025 Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which MPV offers the best value for families?

With its latest update, the 2025 Renault Triber has reignited interest in the budget MPV segment. Naturally, this brings one big question: how does it measure up to the long-standing champ, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? Both vehicles are targeted at families seeking value, space and practicality — but they approach that goal in very different ways. The Triber is the most affordable 7-seater MPV in India. On the other hand, the Ertiga is the most popular one.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Renault Triber: Spec comparison Category Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Starting ex-showroom price ₹ 5.76 lakh ₹ 8.80 lakh Engine 1.0 naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Gearbox Manual/Automatic Manual/Automatic Power 71 bhp 86.63 - 101.64 bhp Torque 96 Nm 139 Nm View All Prev Next

Design and dimensions

The Ertiga sits ahead in size: longer, wider and with a more generous wheelbase, which translates into better third-row usability. Its styling also leans more premium thanks to chrome detailing and mature proportions. On the flip side, the updated Triber remains under four metres, yet ingeniously accommodates three rows without feeling overly cramped — especially impressive in the context of urban driving.

Interior and practicality

Inside, the Ertiga clearly presents itself as the more upscale of the two: larger cabin, premium finishes, and a cabin layout that suits seven adults with luggage. But the Triber’s strength lies in versatility. Its second row slides and reclines, the third row is removable, and clever storage touches abound, making it an incredibly practical choice for variable use‐cases.

Features and technology

Both MPVs come equipped with modern essentials: touchscreen infotainment, smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents and steering‐mounted controls. The Ertiga pulls ahead with some advanced tech and more airbags. Meanwhile, the updated Triber now adds a digital cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and other upgrades that bring it up to speed in this competitive segment.

Powertrain and driving dynamics

Under the hood, the Ertiga features a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine (with manual or automatic options) and a factory-fit CNG variant, making it a strong choice for families and mileage-conscious buyers alike. The Triber sticks with its tried‐and‐tested 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol (manual or AMT), ideal for city commutes rather than long-haul performance. While the Ertiga has the edge in outright refinement and power, the Triber wins on manoeuvrability and urban ease.

Value proposition

The difference in pricing between the two is significant — and so is the difference in target buyers. The Triber is a fantastic upgrade if you’re moving up from a hatchback and want affordable 7-seater flexibility. The Ertiga, meanwhile, delivers a stronger all-rounder package: more space, comfort and power, for families who don’t mind spending a little extra.