2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow

First introduced back in 2022, the Hunter 350 has become quite popular in the Indian market. Till now, the brand has already sold over 5 lakh units of the Hunter 350. Now, the Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow. The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. The new motorcycle will come with cosmetic upgrades mostly.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What's new?

The updated Hunter 350 will feature a headlight, specifically an LED unit that has been previously utilized in other Royal Enfield motorcycles. While it is not the most powerful option available, it frequently fails to adequately illuminate the path ahead. Additionally, a revised rear suspension system is anticipated, which is expected to provide improved performance. A common complaint regarding the current generation of the Hunter 350 is its excessively rigid rear suspension. Lastly, there will be new color choices available.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What's the price?

The cost of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh, with these figures representing the ex-showroom prices. It is anticipated that the prices may experience a slight increase with the release of the 2025 model.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What are the engine specifications?

The updated Hunter 350 will maintain its powertrain with the J-series engine, delivering a maximum output of 20.2 bhp and a peak torque of 27 Nm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed transmission. While this engine is utilized in other 350 cc models, Royal Enfield has recalibrated the fuel and ignition mapping to align with the specific performance traits of the Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What's the hardware on duty?

The braking system is comprised of a 300 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The suspension features 41 mm telescopic forks equipped with fork gaiters, while the rear is supported by shock absorbers that offer 6-step pre-load adjustment. Depending on the specific model, options for single-channel or dual-channel ABS are available.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Who are the rivals?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 competes against the Honda CB350RS, Jawa 42 and TVS Ronin.