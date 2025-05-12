2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries commenced in India. Check details

The second gen Skoda Kodiaq deliveries have started in India. The Czech full size SUV was introduced in the nation earlier in April 2025. Priced at ₹46.89 lakh, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq comes in two variants - Sportline and the higher end Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant priced at ₹48.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. View Personalised Offers on Skoda Kodiaq Check Offers riced at ₹ 46.89 lakh, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq comes in two variants - Sportline and the higher end Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant priced at ₹ 48.69 lakh.

In its second generation guise, the Skoda Kodiaq has been redesigned from the ground up and boasts the latest version of Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy. The Kodiaq is now more aggressive and muscular with a butterfly grille, angular headlights, and the addition of a connected light stripe on the tailgate.

(Also read: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?)

The overall size has also increased — being now 4,758 mm long (an increase of 61 mm over last generation), and establishing itself even more firmly on the road. While marginally narrower than before, the Kodiaq retains a long wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The SUV is supported by 18-inch alloy wheels and has what seems to be a more polished, razor-sharp overall silhouette.

Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq emphasizes comfort and considerate functionality in the interior. It comes with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a head-up display, and Skoda's brilliant Smart Dials which use rotary knobs built into digital displays to control climate and media functions more intuitively.

The Kodiaq has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well, a 14-speaker Canton premium audio system, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging all combined to complete the Kodiaq's overall luxuriousness.

(Also read: Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Which new SUV fits your style)

Skoda Kodiaq: Specs

Under the bonnet, the Kodiaq is driven by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine produces 14 bhp more than the previous Kodiaq. Drive is transmitted to all fours via a standard 4x4 system and the transmission at work is a seven-speed DCT automatic. The carmaker also mentioned that this new generation Kodiaq will have a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.