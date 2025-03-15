2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched. Here's what's new

The Tata Tiago NRG has received updates for the new model year, introducing enhanced features, styling modifications, and an additional transmission option. The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG is now available at a starting price of ₹7.2 lakh, reaching up to ₹8.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Tiago NRG is exclusively offered in the top-tier XZ trim, as the entry-level XT trim has been phased out. Similar to the 2025 Tiago, the updated Tiago NRG features a larger infotainment display, with the significant addition being the CNG-AMT variant. Tata Motors is currently the only manufacturer that is offering a CNG powertrain with an AMT gearbox. Tata Tiago NRG gets a more rugged design over the standard Tiago.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: New Features

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG showcases subtle design enhancements, including a revamped bumper featuring new matte black cladding and a more robust silver skid plate at both the front and rear. The 15-inch steel wheels now sport different covers. As the more rugged variant, the Tiago NRG is adorned with black cladding along its sides, complemented by a black-painted roof.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Interior Enhancements

The interior has undergone significant updates, highlighted by the introduction of a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, making it the largest in its segment. Additional features include a reverse camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, and a digital instrument cluster. In contrast to the standard Tiago, the Tiago NRG features an all-black interior, encompassing the seats, door panels, and dashboard. Furthermore, it is equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel that features the illuminated Tata logo.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Performance Specifications

The Tata Tiago NRG is powered by a well-known 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 84.8 bhp, and is available with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission. The CNG variant has been adjusted to produce 71 bhp and is also offered with a 5-speed manual and an AMT option. The CNG-AMT variant is a new addition to the model, having been introduced with the Tiago CNG last year.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG will continue to go against Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 and other models.