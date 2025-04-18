Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.78 lakh, gets new features

ByPaarth Khatri
Apr 18, 2025 12:43 PM IST

For 2025, TVS Apache RR 310 comes with new features and OBD2 compliance. There is also a new colour scheme on offer now. 

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 has officially been introduced in India, showcasing significant enhancements to the brand's flagship motorcycle. This updated model now complies with the latest OBD-2B regulations and incorporates a variety of new features. Additionally, it marks the 20th anniversary of the Apache series, which has achieved global sales of six million units. The pricing for the new TVS Apache RR 310 starts at 2.78 lakh and can reach up to 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY2025 Apache RR 310 are now officially open.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 in new Sepang Blue colour scheme.
2025 TVS Apache RR 310 in new Sepang Blue colour scheme.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Key Updates

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 not only adheres to the most recent emission regulations but also introduces several pioneering features within its segment. These include a Sequential TSL, Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Launch Control (RT-DSC), a Gen2 Race Computer with multi-language support, and newly designed eight-spoke alloy wheels. In addition, TVS has unveiled a new Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race bike, for the Apache RR310.

(Also read: TVS Apache marks 20 years and 60 lakh riders, new innovations ahead)

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Built to Order

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 will continue to be sold with the three Built To Order (BTO) kits with customisation options. The Dynamic Kit is priced at 18,000, while the Dynamic Pro Kit is priced at 16,000. The new Race Replica colour scheme attracts at an additional 10,000.

The Dynamic Kit adds fully adjustable front and rear suspension, brass coated drive chain and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The Dynamic Pro Kit adds the Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control (RTDSC) system, which brings a host of electronic aids including cornering traction control, cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, and rear lift-off control.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Engine

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 comes from the same 312 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,900 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.78 lakh, gets new features
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On