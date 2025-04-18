2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.78 lakh, gets new features

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 has officially been introduced in India, showcasing significant enhancements to the brand's flagship motorcycle. This updated model now complies with the latest OBD-2B regulations and incorporates a variety of new features. Additionally, it marks the 20th anniversary of the Apache series, which has achieved global sales of six million units. The pricing for the new TVS Apache RR 310 starts at ₹2.78 lakh and can reach up to ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY2025 Apache RR 310 are now officially open. 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 in new Sepang Blue colour scheme.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Key Updates

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 not only adheres to the most recent emission regulations but also introduces several pioneering features within its segment. These include a Sequential TSL, Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Launch Control (RT-DSC), a Gen2 Race Computer with multi-language support, and newly designed eight-spoke alloy wheels. In addition, TVS has unveiled a new Sepang Blue Race Replica color scheme, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race bike, for the Apache RR310.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Built to Order

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 will continue to be sold with the three Built To Order (BTO) kits with customisation options. The Dynamic Kit is priced at ₹18,000, while the Dynamic Pro Kit is priced at ₹16,000. The new Race Replica colour scheme attracts at an additional ₹10,000.

The Dynamic Kit adds fully adjustable front and rear suspension, brass coated drive chain and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The Dynamic Pro Kit adds the Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control (RTDSC) system, which brings a host of electronic aids including cornering traction control, cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, and rear lift-off control.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Engine

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 comes from the same 312 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,900 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a bi-directional quickshifter.