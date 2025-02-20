2025 TVS Ronin on mind? Here are 5 rivals that you should consider

The 2025 TVS Ronin has been officially introduced in India, with a starting price of ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated model features two new color options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Furthermore, the mid-spec variant of the new TVS Ronin is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard and is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). 2025 TVS Ronin comes with minor cosmetic changes.

In terms of aesthetics, the 2025 TVS Ronin showcases several visual enhancements. The headlight surrounds have been finished in black, and the seat has undergone a redesign. Additionally, the rear mudguard of the motorcycle has been streamlined for a more refined appearance.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

The updated TVS Ronin is equipped with a 225.9 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers a peak power of 20.1 bhp and a maximum torque of 19.93 Nm. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission system. The motorcycle features a robust steel chassis, supported by upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension.

For those considering the purchase of the TVS Ronin, there are additional alternatives worth exploring.

KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke stands out as one of the most sought-after naked bikes in India, inheriting the high-performance reputation established by its Duke predecessors. With a price tag of ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke presents a compelling option for those considering the TVS Ronin. It is equipped with a 249.07 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering a peak power of 30.57 bhp and a maximum torque of 25 Nm.

(Also read: TVS Ronin now gets a ‘Rann Utsav edition’. Here's whats new)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

One notable alternative to the TVS Ronin is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. This motorcycle features a retro-inspired design and is equipped with a 350 cc engine. Since its launch, the neo-retro bike has achieved sales exceeding five lakh units. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is driven by a 349.34 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 19.64 bhp and a maximum torque of 27 Nm. It offers a fuel efficiency of 36.2 kmpl and is fitted with a 13-litre fuel tank, providing a range of approximately 470 km on a full tank. The pricing for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), varying by variant.

Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250 serves as a viable alternative to the TVS Ronin. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it is marginally more expensive than the Ronin, yet remains a competitive option. The Dominar 250 is equipped with a 248.8 cc engine that delivers a power output of 26.63 bhp and a peak torque of 23.5 Nm. It utilizes a six-speed transmission system that incorporates a slipper clutch. The motorcycle has a weight of 180 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

Hero Xtreme 250R

The Hero Xtreme 250R represents another quarter-litre option that can be considered as an alternative to the TVS Ronin. This motorcycle is equipped with Hero MotoCorp's newly engineered 250 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve engine. Paired with a six-speed transmission, it delivers a peak power of 30 bhp and a maximum torque of 25 Nm. The pricing for this model is set at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda CB350RS

The Honda CB350RS is another key alternative to the TVS Ronin. Priced between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, the Honda CB350RS is a scrambler-styled motorcycle targeted at adventure-loving riding enthusiasts. This retro-themed motorcycle is powered by a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 20.78 bhp peak power and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This same engine also works in the models such as the Honda CB350 and Honda H’ness CB350.