2026 KTM Duke Range Unveiled: What’s New Across the Lineup?

The 2026 Duke range shows KTM taking a more measured approach rather than trying to reinvent the lineup. Instead of major overhauls, the changes focus on smaller details that tend to matter more in day-to-day riding. Styling tweaks, feature updates, and minor mechanical revisions appear across the range, while the familiar sharp and aggressive Duke character stays intact. The lineup still stretches from entry-level motorcycles to some of the most powerful naked bikes on sale. That said, it is worth noting that these updates have not yet been confirmed for the Indian market. KTM 990 Duke R was first showcased at EICMA 2024. It featuresn 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT with offline map navigation, 130 PS, 103 Nm, and fully adjustable WP APEX suspension with linkage at the rear.

Entry-level KTMs: 125 Duke updates explained

The 125 Duke has now been discontinued in the Indian market but it continues to be on sale in the global market.

The 2026 KTM 125 Duke continues to sit at the base of the Duke family and remains aimed at new riders. For this model year, the updates are fairly subtle. New colour options freshen things up, and revised fueling is expected to make the bike smoother to ride in city conditions. Features like ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, and a colour TFT display carry over, helping the bike feel current even with its smaller engine.

KTM 160 Duke and 200 Duke: lightweight options for everyday riding

The 160 Duke is now offered in new colour schemes.

Available in select markets, the KTM 160 Duke and KTM 200 Duke stick to a simple and familiar formula. These bikes are meant for riders who want something light, responsive, and easy to live with on a daily basis. For 2026, most of the changes are cosmetic, with new colour choices being the main highlight. Their lightweight build and upright ergonomics continue to make them comfortable in traffic and manageable on short highway rides.

2026 KTM 250 Duke: styling changes and rider appeal

The 250 Duke strikes the right balance between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke. It is also now offered in new colour schemes.

The KTM 250 Duke carries forward the design updates it received recently, along with a few visual changes for 2026. It continues to make sense for riders looking to move up from smaller motorcycles without jumping straight to something more demanding. Sitting between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke, it offers a middle ground that balances performance and ease of use. New colourways help give it a distinct identity within the range.

KTM 390 Duke continues as the balanced all-rounder

For 2026, the 390 Duke gets a new front brake caliper.

The KTM 390 Duke remains one of the most well-rounded options in the lineup. For 2026, it receives an updated front brake setup that should improve stopping performance, along with revised colour options. Its overall character remains unchanged, combining everyday comfort with enough performance to stay engaging. This balance continues to make it suitable for commuting, weekend rides, and the occasional longer journey.

Midweight focus: 790 Duke and 990 Duke refinements

The 790 Duke gets a new TFT instrument cluster along with new switchgear.

In the midweight segment, the KTM 790 Duke and KTM 990 Duke see updates that focus mainly on rider interface and electronics. Revised TFT displays and switchgear bring them in line with newer KTM models. Their parallel-twin engines continue to deliver strong performance, while the bikes themselves retain a light and manageable feel for their class.

(Also read: KTM launches RC 160 in India as its most accessible track-focused sportbike)

KTM 990 Duke R: more tech for performance-focused riders

The KTM 990 Duke R is clearly positioned for riders who want something sharper and more focused. It adds higher-spec WP Apex suspension and a larger touchscreen display with navigation. While it can still be used on the road, its setup leans more towards spirited riding rather than relaxed daily use.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R and Evo: the top of the Duke lineup

The 1390 Super Duke R gets semi-active suspension now.

At the top of the range sit the KTM 1390 Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo. These motorcycles represent the most extreme side of the Duke family, with a strong focus on power and advanced electronics. The Evo version adds semi-active suspension and additional rider aids, making it easier to adapt to different riding conditions without losing its aggressive nature.