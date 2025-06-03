3 upcoming car launches in June to watch out

We are halfway into 2025, and the auto sector saw some hot car launches across multiple segments. As we enter the second half of the year, the launches are only getting more exciting with plenty more to follow in the coming months. For the month of June, there is a host of hot cars coming your way from automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, and more. Here are the car launches that you should watch out for in June 2025. View Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers The Tata Harrier EV is one of the most hotly anticipated car launches this month

The upcoming Tata Harrier EV is expected to offer about 600 km of range

Tata Harrier EV - June 3

The Tata Harrier EV is one of the most hotly anticipated launches for the year and will be the most expensive EV yet from the automaker. The production-spec version was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo in January this year, and the model is all set to finally make it to showrooms this month. Compared to the standard Harrier, the new Harrier EV gets specific changes, including the closed-off grille, connected LED DRLs, restyled LED taillights, different badging, and new aero-friendly alloy wheels.

The Tata Harrier EV will produce about 500 Nm from a dual-motor setup, one on each axle, giving it all-wheel drive capability. It is also expected to deliver about 600 km on a single charge. The final specifications are yet to be confirmed. The electric SUV will also get a host of other high-tech features, including connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and more.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition has been configured by the luxury carmaker’s R&D team in India and will be the brand’s first-ever India-specific special edition

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition - June 12

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring the G 63 AMG Collector’s Edition on June 12, inspired by India. The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition has been configured by the luxury carmaker’s R&D team in India and will be the brand’s first-ever India-specific special edition. Upgrades are expected to include new trim pieces, upholstery, bespoke paint finish, and more.

Power on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition will come from the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 580 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The standard G 63 AMG is priced at ₹3.64 crore (ex-showroom), and you can expect the India-specific special edition to command a bit more.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 will arrive in two variants - Standard and Pro

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and Pro - June 27

Mercedes-Benz India is on a roll and will bring another performance offering in June. The automaker is planning to launch the new AMG GT. The brand will bring the AMT GT 63 4MATIC+ and the more powerful GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+. This is the second-generation AMG GT, which is larger in proportions and gets a 2+2 seating layout, making it more practical.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 will be the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. On the standard GT 63, the motor develops 580 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, while the GT 63 Pro makes a notch more at 604 bhp and 850 Nm. The Pro variant also packs bigger brakes, aero, and cooling. The AMG GT 63 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds on both variants, while the top speed is limited to 315 kmph on the standard variant, and 317 kmph on the Pro trim. Expect prices over 3 crore for the new AMG GT range.