5 Best cars with a sunroof under 15 lakh in 2026

A sunroof, once a premium luxury, has now become a highly desired feature even in mid-priced cars in India. In 2026, with manufacturers refreshing their lineups and responding to buyer demand, several newer or recently updated models now offer sunroofs or panoramic roofs without crossing the ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) threshold. Panoramic sunroofs are no longer luxury exclusives, with several SUVs under ₹ 15 lakh now offering expansive glass roofs in India.

Here are five of the best choices for buyers who want that open-air feel without paying a premium:

1. Tata Sierra

The first car on this list is one of the newest SUVs in the Indian market, the Tata Sierra. The Sierra offers an expansive panoramic sunroof, which is available from the Pure+ variant onwards. This variant of the Sierra is available at ₹14.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Sierra is at the top of this list since it gets one of the largest sunroofs in comparison to its rivals.

2. MG Hector

The recently updated MG Hector 2026 facelift brings fresh styling and interior upgrades, and its Select Pro trim offers a panoramic sunroof starting close to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping it within budget for many buyers. With a comfortable cabin and strong presence on the road, the Hector continues to stand out among midsize SUVs that now bring premium features to wider audiences.

3. Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is also a new premium entrant in this space, and its ZXI (O) trim comes with a panoramic sunroof priced at about ₹14.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned slightly higher in the sub- ₹15 lakh bracket, Victoris brings strong fuel efficiency and a choice of petrol or strong-hybrid powertrains, useful for everyday commuting. The Victoris also features a particularly larger sunroof as compared to its rivals, making it a compelling option.

4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta EX(O) variant remains a strong contender among compact SUVs. While Hyundai’s overall market position has seen some shifts recently, the Creta continues to be updated with competitive features, including a panoramic sunroof offered from the EX(O) variant at about ₹12.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This places one of India’s long-time favourite SUVs firmly on the list for buyers wanting comfort and technology under ₹15 lakh.

5. Honda Elevate

Finally, the Honda Elevate brings a rather traditional, single-pane sunroof to the SUV segment in variants such as VX and VX Apex Edition that are priced under ₹15 lakh ex-showroom, especially after ongoing price realignments following tax reforms. This makes the Elevate one of the few models where the sunroof is part of the mid-trim equipment without pushing the price past the ₹15 lakh mark.

Automakers are increasingly aware that buyers want both practicality and premium touches, especially in the mid-size SUV segment that dominates Indian roads. Features like panoramic sunroofs, previously seen only in more expensive cars, are now accessible in models well below ₹15 lakh. This shift reflects changing expectations among first-time SUV buyers and young families alike.

Note: Prices and exact feature availability can vary by city, dealer, and state due to taxes and variant updates. Always confirm the latest figures and detailed specifications with a local showroom before finalising a purchase.