5 bikes under ₹2 lakh I would choose if I wanted traction control

If traction control is non-negotiable but the budget tops out at ₹2 lakh, you actually have some solid options today. What was once reserved for big bikes is now available on accessible machines across segments, from sporty 150s to relaxed cruisers and even a small adventure bike. Here are five motorcycles I would genuinely consider if I wanted that added layer of safety and confidence, considering how our road conditions are. TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V If I wanted something light, sharp and easy to live with, this would be high on my list. The Apache RTR 160 4V offers traction control in a segment where that feature still feels like a bonus.

It is quick enough for city fun, stable on the highway and the electronics package makes it feel more modern than most 160 cc rivals. For daily use with occasional spirited riding, this one strikes a great balance and stays well within the ₹2 lakh bracket. The prices start at ₹1.16 lakh ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTX 300 If comfort and versatility matter more than outright aggression and street riding, the Apache RTX makes a strong case. It brings traction control, ride modes and proper adventure styling at a surprisingly accessible price point. This motorcycle can tour, explore rough patches, has a very comfortable suspension, a potent engine and still has electronic safety nets. This feels like a lot of motorcycle for under ₹2 lakh in its base trim.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z This is the power pick of the lot. The NS400Z combines strong performance with switchable traction control, which is impressive at this price. If I wanted something that feels properly quick but still offers a safety cushion when roads are dusty or wet, this would be very tempting. It is the most affordable bike in its segment at ₹1.94 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda H'ness CB350 For a more relaxed riding experience, the Hness CB350 stands out. It comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control, which essentially functions as traction control to reduce rear wheel slip in slippery conditions. This is the bike I would pick for calm highway runs, smooth torque delivery, Honda's reliability and classic styling, while still having that extra electronic reassurance in tricky conditions. The prices start at ₹1.92 lakh ex-showroom.