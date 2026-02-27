5 cars I would actually consider for a family of 4 under ₹12 lakh

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze The sub-compact sedan from Honda, the Amaze, would be one of my top picks when it comes to buying a car for a family of 4. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Amaze is equipped with features, including rear AC vents, an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a PM2.5 air filter, and automatic climate control, among others. In terms of safety, the Honda Amaze gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in the shape of Honda Sensing, six airbags, adaptive cruise control and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.47 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire The sub-compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire, is another one of my top picks for a family car of 4. The Dzire is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Z-series engine producing 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is equipped with features, including an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a 9-inch digital infotainment system, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, LED headlamps and cruise control, among other features. When it comes to safety, the Dzire boasts six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.25 lakh.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz, is one of the best cars for a family of 4. The Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission. It is powered by the same engine as the Tata Punch. In terms of comfort and convenience, the Tata Altroz is equipped with features including a 10.25-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, touch-based automatic climate control and automatic rain-sensing wipers, among others. The safety features of the Tata Altroz include six airbags, electronic stability program (ESC), headlamp levelling, hill hold control, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.30 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue has been a consumer-focused, feature-centric car which prioritises safety. However, the new generation of Venue takes it up a notch. The consumer-centric features in the new Hyundai Venue include a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, a powered driver seat, an electric parking brake with auto hold, a smart electric sunroof and ambient lighting, among others. It is powered by three different engine options: a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The safety features of the new Hyundai Venue include a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, blind spot view monitor, lane keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist and surround view monitor, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.99 lakh. (Also Read: 5 automatic SUVs I would choose for daily stop-and-go traffic)

Kia Syros