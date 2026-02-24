Growing traffic in metro cities has become the pain point for several customers, since driving a car with a manual transmission in start-stop traffic for an extended period of time is extremely hard. The increase in traffic on the roads has led to customers choosing cars with automatic transmission for their overall ease of driving, be it in the city or on the open highways. Since SUVs are such a popular category in the Indian market, here are 5 automatic SUVs I would choose for daily stop-and-go traffic:

5 automatic SUVs I would choose for daily stop-and-go traffic