5 cars I would buy under ₹20 lakh that offer ADAS
From compact SUVs to a sedan, here are 5 affordable cars in India under ₹20 lakh that offer strong ADAS tech.
If I were in the market for a car under ₹20 lakh in 2026, ADAS wouldn’t be a mere bonus, but rather a priority. With our highways getting busier and city traffic more unpredictable, features such as adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking genuinely make a difference in everyday driving. To this end, here are five cars I would personally consider in this budget that offer a proper ADAS suite without stretching into luxury territory.
Kia Seltos: HTX (A) trim onwards - ₹16.69 lakh
Check similar carsFind more cars
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Honda City
₹ 11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue
₹ 8 - 15.69 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs
The new Kia Seltos comes with Level-2 ADAS from the HTX (A) trim onwards, bringing 28 features that include adaptive cruise control, frontal collision avoidance, lane driving aids, blind view monitor and more. The SUV also features six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, EPB, and TPMS, alongside a 360-degree camera.
The Seltos can be had with three engine options: NA petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or CVT (113 bhp/144 Nm), a turbo-petrol unit with a DCT (158 bhp/253 Nm), and a turbo-diesel mill with a 6-speed manual or torque converter (114 bhp/250 Nm).
Hyundai Venue: HX10 trim onwards - ₹14.56 lakh
The new Hyundai Venue adds a Level-2 ADAS suite with 16 features, including forward collision avoidance assists, lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, blind spot monitor and more. Among the sub-4m SUV’s standard safety features are 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and ISOFIX mounts.
The HX10 trim offers two engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (114 bhp/250 Nm) with a 6-speed AT.
Honda Elevate: ZX trim onwards - ₹14.97 lakh
The Honda Elevate gets the Honda Sensing ADAS suite from the range-topping ZX trim. This includes features such as lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation braking system. Its safety package further brings 6 airbags, ABS with brake assist, traction control, rear camera with guidelines, hill-start assist, and stability control.
The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that sends 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque through a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT.
(Also read: ADAS Levels explained – How far are we from fully self-driving cars?)
Honda City: V trim onwards - ₹12.69 lakh
The Honda City adds the ADAS suite from the V trim onwards, bringing collision mitigation braking system, auto high beams, lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control and more. Its standard safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and rear camera with guidelines, among others.
The City derives its power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol unit as the Elevate, with the same power figures and transmission options.
Tata Sierra: Accomplished trim onwards - ₹17.99 lakh
The Tata Sierra returns as a compact SUV with a Level-2 ADAS package from the Accomplished trim onwards. This brings features such as adaptive cruise control, lane driving aids, forward collision avoidance alerts, autonomous emergency braking, and high beam assist among others. The standard safety suite includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminders, a 360-degree camera, ESP, and ISOFIX mounts.
In this trim, the Sierra can be had with all three 1.5-litre engine options: a NA petrol unit (105 bhp/145 Nm) with 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, a turbo-petrol (158 bhp/255 Nm) with a torque converter, or a turbo-diesel (116 bhp/280 Nm) with the manual or TC options.