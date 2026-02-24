5 cars I would buy under ₹20 lakh that offer ADAS

Kia Seltos

The new Kia Seltos comes with Level-2 ADAS from the HTX (A) trim onwards, bringing 28 features that include adaptive cruise control, frontal collision avoidance, lane driving aids, blind view monitor and more. The SUV also features six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, EPB, and TPMS, alongside a 360-degree camera. The Seltos can be had with three engine options: NA petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or CVT (113 bhp/144 Nm), a turbo-petrol unit with a DCT (158 bhp/253 Nm), and a turbo-diesel mill with a 6-speed manual or torque converter (114 bhp/250 Nm). Hyundai Venue: HX10 trim onwards - ₹ 14.56 lakh

Hyundai Venue

The new Hyundai Venue adds a Level-2 ADAS suite with 16 features, including forward collision avoidance assists, lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, blind spot monitor and more. Among the sub-4m SUV’s standard safety features are 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and ISOFIX mounts. The HX10 trim offers two engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (114 bhp/250 Nm) with a 6-speed AT. Honda Elevate: ZX trim onwards - ₹ 14.97 lakh

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate gets the Honda Sensing ADAS suite from the range-topping ZX trim. This includes features such as lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation braking system. Its safety package further brings 6 airbags, ABS with brake assist, traction control, rear camera with guidelines, hill-start assist, and stability control. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that sends 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque through a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT. (Also read: ADAS Levels explained – How far are we from fully self-driving cars?) Honda City: V trim onwards - ₹ 12.69 lakh

Honda City

The Honda City adds the ADAS suite from the V trim onwards, bringing collision mitigation braking system, auto high beams, lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control and more. Its standard safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and rear camera with guidelines, among others. The City derives its power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol unit as the Elevate, with the same power figures and transmission options. Tata Sierra: Accomplished trim onwards - ₹ 17.99 lakh

Tata Sierra