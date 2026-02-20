5 cars I would choose if I were buying my first car today

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia Practicality, elegance and German engineering, all packed in one! The sedan from the house of Skoda, the Slavia, would be one of my top picks if I were to buy my first car today. It is offered in two different powertrains, including a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. The Skoda Slavia looks great while it offers plenty of features on the inside, including a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster and sunroof, among others. The sedan boasts a ground clearance of 180 mm and has a boot space capacity of 521L, which is more than enough for the entire family to accommodate their luggage. While the car might not boast a great mileage number, it will definitely put a smile on your face when you drive it.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate Reliability, safety and minimalism, a simple trio which goes the distance. Powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, it is one of the best compact SUVs available on the market currently. Not only that, but it gets both a manual and a CVT automatic transmission, giving customers a choice as per their usage and needs. The Elevate is a sharp-looking car with plenty of room on the inside. The design is future-proof, so you wouldn’t necessarily worry about the car looking outdated. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh. The cabin is minimalist with everything in reach at arm’s length from the driver's seat. In addition to that, it gets Level 2 ADAS with Honda Sensing, which makes the car one of the safest as well. Features like adaptive cruise control, a 10.25-inch digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats and sunroof, among others ticks all major boxes of customer requirements these days. The Honda Elevate boasts a boot space of 458L, which is one of the highest in the segment. On top of that, the Honda Elevate is one of the most reliable cars on the market, thanks to its Japanese origin. Drive it with a light foot, and your wallet will thank you despite its bulky size.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta Probably one of the last diesel MPVs to be sold by Toyota, the Innova Crysta is durable, reliable and hassle-free. If I had to buy an MPV in India today, the Innova Crysta would be a blind buy for me. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it can take abuse and be driven where roads don’t exist. Let’s not forget the fact that it is one of the most spacious cars in the affordable segment, and the third row, unlike other MPVs, can accommodate adults as well. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.85 lakh. Powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 147.51 bhp and 373 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The feature list of the MPV includes automatic climate control, AC vents for all three rows, an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, an 8-way power-adjustable front seat, blue ambient lighting, and up to seven airbags, among others. The Innova Crysta does not compromise on reliability, safety or driving experience, making you feel confident when going on long drives on highways.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Reliable, compact and stylish! The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is pretty divisive when it comes to its looks; some people love it, some people don’t. As for me, I love the way it looks. None of the split headlamp designs, that is gaining traction these days. The compact size of the Ignis allows you to manoeuvre past tight traffic situations with ease. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.35 lakh. Powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, it is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or AGS (auto gear shift). A punchy engine that likes be revved high, it makes for a good driving experience. On top of that, you get 240L of boot space, a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, and all four power windows, among others. While the feature list isn’t lush, you get Maruti Suzuki’s reliability and after-sales service. Moreover, it is a great compact-sized car which can go almost anywhere you would like it to, owing to its 180 mm ground clearance. Not only that, but it is more capable than its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Swift, making it one of my top picks.

MG Windsor EV