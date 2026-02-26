Edit Profile
    5 cars under ₹12 lakh I would buy just to get cruise control

    From hatchbacks to SUVs, here are 5 cars under 12 lakh with adaptive or standard cruise control.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:47 PM IST
    By Ayush Chakraborty
    Cruise control can often emerge as the unsung hero of long drives, allowing you to wind down on highways without having your foot absolutely glued to the pedal. While premium features such as these sound as if they demand a premium price, there is a wide range of mass-market offerings which offer adaptive or standard cruise control without breaking the bank. If I were considering cars under 12 lakh (ex-showroom) with cruise control as a priority, I would snag these 5 options purely for the set-it-and-forget-it experience:

    Cruise control is often the unsung hero of long highway drives
    Cruise control is often the unsung hero of long highway drives

    Citroen C3X: 4.95 - 9.45 lakh

    The C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3 and comes with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines
    The C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3 and comes with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines

    The Citroen C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3, and it adds the cruise control feature on the top-spec Shine variant with the turbo-petrol engine mated to the torque converter gearbox ( 9.45 lakh, ex-showroom). Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster, auto AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, engine auto stop/start, and more.

    • Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (80 bhp/up to 190 Nm) | 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (108 bhp/up to 205 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 5MT, 6MT | 6MT, 6TCA

    Honda Amaze: 7.47 - 9.99 lakh

    The 2024 Honda Amaze faceift was launched in India as the most affordable car with ADAS on our shores
    The 2024 Honda Amaze faceift was launched in India as the most affordable car with ADAS on our shores

    The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker’s lineup on our shores, bringing adaptive cruise control from the top-spec ZX variant ( 9.21 lakh, ex-showroom). On the feature front, the Amaze brings a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, rear AC vents, auto climate control, wireless charger, and rear centre armrest with cupholders.

    • Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 5MT, CVT

    Hyundai Exter: 5.60 - 9.38 lakh

    The Hyundai Exter is a sub-4m offering with tall-boy proportions and rugged SUV-like styling
    The Hyundai Exter is a sub-4m offering with tall-boy proportions and rugged SUV-like styling

    The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV with tall-boy proportions and rugged styling, and it offers the cruise control function from the mid-range SX variant onwards ( 7.70 lakh, ex-showroom). The SUV further features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, auto AC, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration in higher trims.

    • Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (82 bhp/114 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 5MT, 5AMT

    Skoda Kylaq: 7.59 - 12.99 lakh

    The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub-4m offering from the Czech carmaker
    The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub-4m offering from the Czech carmaker

    The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech brand’s first sub-4m SUV for India, and it brings cruise control from the Classic Plus variant onwards ( 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom). Further equipment includes powered ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8-inch digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, push button start/stop, and more.

    • Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp/178 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 6MT, 6TCA

    Hyundai i20 N Line: 9.21 - 11.67 lakh

    Hyundai i20 N Line was the first of several N Line models that have since been launched in India
    Hyundai i20 N Line was the first of several N Line models that have since been launched in India

    The i20 N Line is the sportier iteration of the South Korean carmaker’s hatchback, bringing exclusive cosmetic elements and a firmer suspension setup for enhanced driving dynamics. It features cruise control as standard, alongside equipment such as a 10.25-inch infotainment, electric sunroof, wireless charger, among others.

    • Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172 Nm)
    • Gearbox: 6MT, 7DCT
