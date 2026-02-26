5 cars under ₹12 lakh I would buy just to get cruise control

The C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3 and comes with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines

The Citroen C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3, and it adds the cruise control feature on the top-spec Shine variant with the turbo-petrol engine mated to the torque converter gearbox ( ₹9.45 lakh, ex-showroom). Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster, auto AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, engine auto stop/start, and more. Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (80 bhp/up to 190 Nm) | 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (108 bhp/up to 205 Nm)

Gearbox: 5MT, 6MT | 6MT, 6TCA

Honda Amaze: ₹ 7.47 - 9.99 lakh

The 2024 Honda Amaze faceift was launched in India as the most affordable car with ADAS on our shores

The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker’s lineup on our shores, bringing adaptive cruise control from the top-spec ZX variant ( ₹9.21 lakh, ex-showroom). On the feature front, the Amaze brings a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, rear AC vents, auto climate control, wireless charger, and rear centre armrest with cupholders. Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)

Gearbox: 5MT, CVT

Hyundai Exter: ₹ 5.60 - 9.38 lakh

The Hyundai Exter is a sub-4m offering with tall-boy proportions and rugged SUV-like styling

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV with tall-boy proportions and rugged styling, and it offers the cruise control function from the mid-range SX variant onwards ( ₹7.70 lakh, ex-showroom). The SUV further features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, auto AC, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration in higher trims. Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (82 bhp/114 Nm)

Gearbox: 5MT, 5AMT

Skoda Kylaq: ₹ 7.59 - 12.99 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq is the first sub-4m offering from the Czech carmaker

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech brand’s first sub-4m SUV for India, and it brings cruise control from the Classic Plus variant onwards ( ₹8.25 lakh, ex-showroom). Further equipment includes powered ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8-inch digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, push button start/stop, and more. Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp/178 Nm)

Gearbox: 6MT, 6TCA

Hyundai i20 N Line: ₹ 9.21 - 11.67 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line was the first of several N Line models that have since been launched in India