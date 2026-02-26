5 cars under ₹12 lakh I would buy just to get cruise control
From hatchbacks to SUVs, here are 5 cars under ₹12 lakh with adaptive or standard cruise control.
Cruise control can often emerge as the unsung hero of long drives, allowing you to wind down on highways without having your foot absolutely glued to the pedal. While premium features such as these sound as if they demand a premium price, there is a wide range of mass-market offerings which offer adaptive or standard cruise control without breaking the bank. If I were considering cars under ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) with cruise control as a priority, I would snag these 5 options purely for the set-it-and-forget-it experience:
Citroen C3X: ₹4.95 - 9.45 lakh
The Citroen C3X is the more premium version of the standard C3, and it adds the cruise control feature on the top-spec Shine variant with the turbo-petrol engine mated to the torque converter gearbox ( ₹9.45 lakh, ex-showroom). Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster, auto AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, engine auto stop/start, and more.
- Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (80 bhp/up to 190 Nm) | 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (108 bhp/up to 205 Nm)
- Gearbox: 5MT, 6MT | 6MT, 6TCA
Honda Amaze: ₹7.47 - 9.99 lakh
The new Honda Amaze is the most affordable sedan from the Japanese carmaker’s lineup on our shores, bringing adaptive cruise control from the top-spec ZX variant ( ₹9.21 lakh, ex-showroom). On the feature front, the Amaze brings a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch semi-digital cluster, rear AC vents, auto climate control, wireless charger, and rear centre armrest with cupholders.
- Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (89 bhp/110 Nm)
- Gearbox: 5MT, CVT
Hyundai Exter: ₹5.60 - 9.38 lakh
The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV with tall-boy proportions and rugged styling, and it offers the cruise control function from the mid-range SX variant onwards ( ₹7.70 lakh, ex-showroom). The SUV further features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, auto AC, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration in higher trims.
- Powertrain: 1.2-litre NA petrol (82 bhp/114 Nm)
- Gearbox: 5MT, 5AMT
Skoda Kylaq: ₹7.59 - 12.99 lakh
The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech brand’s first sub-4m SUV for India, and it brings cruise control from the Classic Plus variant onwards ( ₹8.25 lakh, ex-showroom). Further equipment includes powered ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8-inch digital cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, push button start/stop, and more.
- Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp/178 Nm)
- Gearbox: 6MT, 6TCA
Hyundai i20 N Line: ₹9.21 - 11.67 lakh
The i20 N Line is the sportier iteration of the South Korean carmaker’s hatchback, bringing exclusive cosmetic elements and a firmer suspension setup for enhanced driving dynamics. It features cruise control as standard, alongside equipment such as a 10.25-inch infotainment, electric sunroof, wireless charger, among others.
- Powertrain: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp/172 Nm)
- Gearbox: 6MT, 7DCT