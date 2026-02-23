5 compact SUVs I would choose if I were commuting daily in a city

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun is among the sportiest offerings in the compact SUV space. It comes with two engine options: the 1.0-litre TSI unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter and delivers 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI with the 7-speed DSG delivers 147 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Inside, its premium cabin comes with ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and cruise control, and is available with fabric or leatherette upholstery. Further amenities include a single-pane electric sunroof and a cooled glovebox. The dashboard is fitted with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and the driver is treated to a digital cluster. The Taigun boasts a five-star safety rating with six airbags as standard, alongside features such as ABS, ESC, hill hold assist, TPMS, and traction control. Honda Elevate - ₹ 11.59 lakh

The Honda Elevate is a sleek SUV with butch looks and a properly spacious cabin. It draws its power from the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) engine that brings refined performance with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and it can be paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT. Stepping inside reveals an upmarket interior with fabric or leatherette upholstery, soft-touch materials and a wooden insert on the dashboard. Features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger and connected car tech. Occupants are further treated to a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents as well as a 458-litre boot that can be expanded by folding the rear seats in a 60:40 split. On the safety front, the Elevate brings five-star credentials with 6 airbags, ABS with brake assist, traction control, hill-start assist, stability control, as well as an ADAS suite. Kia Seltos - ₹ 10.99 lakh

The new generation of the Kia Seltos remains a tech-laden offering with a muscular on-road presence and a wide range of 1.5-litre engine options for every kind of buyer. The range includes the NA petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or CVT (113 bhp/144 Nm), a turbo-petrol unit with an IMT or a DCT (158 bhp/253 Nm), and a turbo-diesel mill witha 6-speed manual or torque converter (114 bhp/250 Nm). The cabin features dual 12.3-inch digital displays housed in a single glass pane, featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and wireless charging pads. Creature comforts include 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a dual-pane sunroof. The Seltos’s safety suite brings 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, EPB, TPMS, hill hold assist, as well as a Level-2 ADAS suite with a 360-degree camera. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - ₹ 46.30 lakh

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a stunning electric SUV with a sleek design, a spacious interior and brisk rear-wheel drive performance. Its 72.6 kWh battery pack enables a claimed single-charge driving range of 631 km, and with a 350 kW DC fast charger, the unit can be replenished from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Its rear-mounted motor churns out 215 bhp and 350 Nm, with three drive modes on offer. Multi-level brake regen can be operated via the paddle shifters, enabling one-pedal driving. The Ioniq 5 brings a modern, spacious cabin with a layered dashboard design and eco-friendly upholstery materials. The tech suite includes twin 12.3-inch digital displays, 8-speaker Bose sound system, and Vehicle-to-Load functionality. Occupants are treated to front ventilated seats with leg rests, sliding centre console, slide-and-recline rear seats with heating, dual-zone AC and a panoramic sunroof. The EV’s 5-star safety credentials include 6 airbags, driver attention warning, surround view monitor, TPMS, as well as a Level-2 ADAS system. Audi Q3 Sportback - ₹ 53.71 lakh

