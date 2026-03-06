Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    5 electric cars I would buy if I needed something compact for city streets

    Here are five electric cars in India that offer practical range, compact proportions and useful features for everyday city commutes.

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 3:03 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly practical for city commuting, with more and more manufacturers joining the race to build compact offerings. With small proportions, usable range figures, and growing feature lists, these EVs are quite manoeuvrable and easy to live with. Buyers today can choose from micro EVs built for tight urban streets to compact SUVs offering longer range and added comfort. Here are five electric cars that can work well for everyday city use.

    Electric vehicles are steadily becoming more practical for everyday commuting, particularly in urban environments where distances are shorter and charging access is improving
    Electric vehicles are steadily becoming more practical for everyday commuting, particularly in urban environments where distances are shorter and charging access is improving

    Tata Punch EV

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    ₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    ₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG M9 EV

    MG M9 EV

    ₹ 69.9 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV

    ₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG 4 EV

    MG 4 EV

    ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs

    Notify me
    Tata Punch EV facelift
    Tata Punch EV facelift

    Priced from 9.69 lakh with the battery-as-a-service plan, the Punch EV brings sub-compact proportions with modern features. It measures 3880 mm in length with a 2445 mm wheelbase, making it manageable for urban driving. The entry-level variants use a 30 kWh battery delivering a claimed 275 km range, while the top-spec 40 kWh models deliver 355 km on a single charge (C75). The cabin includes ventilated front seats, a voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, and an air purifier.

    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    Priced from 9.99 lakh with BaaS, the Windsor EV measures 4295 mm in length and has a 2700 mm wheelbase. The SUV uses a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm, and it delivers a claimed range of 332 km (MIDC). Interior highlights include a 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and reclining rear seats.

    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3

    Priced from 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm, offering a claimed 320 km ARAI single-charge range. Amenities includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It measures 3981 mm in length with a 2540 mm wheelbase, bringing a compact footprint for daily commutes.

    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV

    Designed for dense city traffic, the Comet EV is among the tiniest cars on our shores and is priced from 4.99 lakh with BaaS. The three-door four-seater measures just 2974 mm in length with a 2010 mm wheelbase and is extremely manoeuvrable through tight spaces. Its 17.3 kWh battery is paired with a 41 bhp electric motor producing 110 Nm, enabling a single-charge range of 230 km. The interior includes dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, and connected car technology.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Priced from 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta Electric measures 4340 mm in length with a 2610 mm wheelbase and offers a compact footprint while retaining a bold on-road presence. It is available with two battery options: The larger 51.4 kWh version produces 169 bhp and delivers a claimed 473 km range, while a 42 kWh variant offers 390 km. Features include dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/5 Electric Cars I Would Buy If I Needed Something Compact For City Streets
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes