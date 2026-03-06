5 electric cars I would buy if I needed something compact for city streets
Here are five electric cars in India that offer practical range, compact proportions and useful features for everyday city commutes.
Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly practical for city commuting, with more and more manufacturers joining the race to build compact offerings. With small proportions, usable range figures, and growing feature lists, these EVs are quite manoeuvrable and easy to live with. Buyers today can choose from micro EVs built for tight urban streets to compact SUVs offering longer range and added comfort. Here are five electric cars that can work well for everyday city use.
Tata Punch EV
Priced from ₹9.69 lakh with the battery-as-a-service plan, the Punch EV brings sub-compact proportions with modern features. It measures 3880 mm in length with a 2445 mm wheelbase, making it manageable for urban driving. The entry-level variants use a 30 kWh battery delivering a claimed 275 km range, while the top-spec 40 kWh models deliver 355 km on a single charge (C75). The cabin includes ventilated front seats, a voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, and an air purifier.
MG Windsor EV
Priced from ₹9.99 lakh with BaaS, the Windsor EV measures 4295 mm in length and has a 2700 mm wheelbase. The SUV uses a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm, and it delivers a claimed range of 332 km (MIDC). Interior highlights include a 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and reclining rear seats.
Citroen eC3
Priced from ₹13.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm, offering a claimed 320 km ARAI single-charge range. Amenities includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It measures 3981 mm in length with a 2540 mm wheelbase, bringing a compact footprint for daily commutes.
MG Comet EV
Designed for dense city traffic, the Comet EV is among the tiniest cars on our shores and is priced from ₹4.99 lakh with BaaS. The three-door four-seater measures just 2974 mm in length with a 2010 mm wheelbase and is extremely manoeuvrable through tight spaces. Its 17.3 kWh battery is paired with a 41 bhp electric motor producing 110 Nm, enabling a single-charge range of 230 km. The interior includes dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, and connected car technology.
Hyundai Creta Electric
Priced from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta Electric measures 4340 mm in length with a 2610 mm wheelbase and offers a compact footprint while retaining a bold on-road presence. It is available with two battery options: The larger 51.4 kWh version produces 169 bhp and delivers a claimed 473 km range, while a 42 kWh variant offers 390 km. Features include dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.
