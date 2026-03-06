5 electric cars I would buy if I needed something compact for city streets

Tata Punch EV facelift

Priced from ₹9.69 lakh with the battery-as-a-service plan, the Punch EV brings sub-compact proportions with modern features. It measures 3880 mm in length with a 2445 mm wheelbase, making it manageable for urban driving. The entry-level variants use a 30 kWh battery delivering a claimed 275 km range, while the top-spec 40 kWh models deliver 355 km on a single charge (C75). The cabin includes ventilated front seats, a voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charging, and an air purifier. MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

Priced from ₹9.99 lakh with BaaS, the Windsor EV measures 4295 mm in length and has a 2700 mm wheelbase. The SUV uses a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm, and it delivers a claimed range of 332 km (MIDC). Interior highlights include a 15.6-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and reclining rear seats. Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3

Priced from ₹13.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm, offering a claimed 320 km ARAI single-charge range. Amenities includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It measures 3981 mm in length with a 2540 mm wheelbase, bringing a compact footprint for daily commutes. MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

Designed for dense city traffic, the Comet EV is among the tiniest cars on our shores and is priced from ₹4.99 lakh with BaaS. The three-door four-seater measures just 2974 mm in length with a 2010 mm wheelbase and is extremely manoeuvrable through tight spaces. Its 17.3 kWh battery is paired with a 41 bhp electric motor producing 110 Nm, enabling a single-charge range of 230 km. The interior includes dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, and connected car technology. Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric