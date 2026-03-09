5 MPVs I would choose without hesitation for a family of six

For a family of six, choosing the right MPV is all about practicality. You need genuine three-row seating, decent luggage space, reasonable fuel efficiency, and enough performance to handle a fully loaded cabin on long trips. Three rows, practical cabins and family-friendly running costs make MPVs like the Nissan Gravite ideal daily family transport.

The Indian market offers several good options across different price brackets, from compact budget MPVs to more premium three-row family movers. If I had to pick five MPVs in India today that I would choose without hesitation for a six-member family, these would be my picks.

1) Kia Carens The Carens stands out as one of the most well-rounded MPVs currently on sale in India. It offers a spacious cabin, modern features, and multiple powertrain options, making it suitable for both city use and long family road trips.

The MPV is available in 6- and 7-seat layouts, with the second row offering good comfort and the third row usable for adults on shorter journeys. The interior is designed with families in mind, featuring rear AC vents, multiple charging ports and a large infotainment system.

Engine options include:

1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol: 113 bhp and 144 Nm

1.5-litre turbo-petrol: 158 bhp and 253 Nm

1.5-litre diesel: 114 bhp and 250 Nm Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between manual, iMT, DCT and automatic transmissions. The Carens lineup in India also includes a CNG option, giving families another fuel-efficient alternative.

For buyers who want a comfortable and feature-rich three-row vehicle without moving to a large SUV, the Carens remains an easy recommendation.

2) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Few MPVs have earned the trust of Indian families like the Ertiga. It has built a reputation over the years for reliability, practicality and low running costs, which are crucial factors for large families.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing 103 bhp and 136.8 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a factory-fitted CNG version, making it one of the most economical MPVs to run in India.

The Ertiga’s strengths lie in its comfortable second row, decent third-row space, and strong fuel efficiency, making it a dependable choice for everyday family duties.

3) Toyota Rumion The Toyota Rumion shares its platform with the Ertiga but benefits from Toyota’s brand reputation for reliability and after-sales support, which remains a major draw for many buyers.

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 bhp and 137 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Like the Ertiga, the Rumion is also available with a CNG option.

Inside, the Rumion offers a practical three-row cabin with seating for seven, along with the everyday usability expected from a family MPV.

For buyers who prefer Toyota’s service network and long-term ownership reputation, the Rumion is a sensible alternative in this segment.

4) Renault Triber The Triber remains one of the most practical budget MPVs available in India. Despite measuring under four metres in length, it manages to offer a flexible three-row seating layout.

The interior uses a modular seating system, where the third-row seats can be folded or completely removed to increase luggage space when needed.

Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

While the engine is modest in terms of performance, the Triber makes up for it with affordability, flexibility and practicality, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious families.

5) Nissan Gravite The Gravite is one of the newest entrants in India’s compact MPV segment and is closely related to the Triber in terms of its overall layout and positioning.

It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

The MPV offers a 2+3+2 seating layout, allowing it to accommodate up to seven occupants while keeping the overall footprint compact and city-friendly.

With its focus on affordability and practicality, the Gravite aims to provide families with a low-cost entry into the three-row MPV segment.