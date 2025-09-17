5 safest SUVs under 12 lakh that you can purchase this festive season

The Indian car market is observing a clear shift in consumer priorities, with safety emerging as a key consideration. Determined by rigorous crash tests, the safety rating of a vehicle is no longer an afterthought and is now important for buyers deciding on which car to buy. This change is largely driven by increased awareness and widespread coverage of Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP ratings. Prospective buyers are now more informed and evaluate cars not just for fuel economy or features, but also for how well they can protect occupants in an accident. Personalised Offers on Honda Elevate Check Offers Check Offers If you are interested in purchasing an SUV this festive season, here is a guide to the safest options under ₹ 12 lakh

This reflects a maturing market where crash test ratings and robust build quality are now part of the decision-making checklist for many Indian families. If you are interested in buying a car this festive season, you should also look for those with high safety ratings and a robust, functional safety suite. To help get you started, here is our guide to the five safest SUVs under ₹12 lakh that you can purchase this festive season:

Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate is the first compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, priced at ₹11.91 lakh (current ex-showroom). Honda Cars India has announced post-GST price cuts across its model range, and Elevate buyers can save up to ₹57,500, depending on the variant. Additionally, customers can combine the post-GST prices along with the ongoing festive offers to maximise the benefits.

The Elevate derives its power from the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the City sedan and comes loaded with standard safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, Vehicle Stability Assist, and hill start assist. Furthermore, top variants include the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. While it has not been tested by the Bharat or Global NCAP bodies, it secured a 5-star rating from the Japan NCAP.

Volkswagen Taigun:

Built on the MQB A0-IN platform developed specifically for India, the Volkswagen Taigun is a popular and sporty compact SUV that starts at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹11.80 lakh. Following the government’s GST rate revision, Volkswagen has announced significant price reductions of up to ₹1.63 lakh on the SUV, depending on the variant. Post September 22, the ex-showroom price will drop to ₹11.40 lakh.

The Taigun SUV comes with two turbo-petrol engine options and a wide range of features and creature comforts. It holds a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP and comes equipped with six airbags as standard alongside electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and multi-collision brakes. Additional driver aids include a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, and park assist.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris:

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the brand’s latest flagship SUV under the Arena dealership network. Starting at ₹10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had with petrol, CNG, and strong hybrid powertrain options. The hybrid model shares its engine with the Grand Vitara, carrying over Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system on the higher trims.

On the safety front, the Victoris has been given a 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP, and it comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders as standard. The SUV further features a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, which Maruti claims is tuned for Indian roads.

Skoda Kylaq:

The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-compact SUV launched by the Czech carmaker under its India 2.0 strategy. Offered with the tried-and-tested 1.0-litre TSI engine, it is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.25 lakh. Skoda Auto India is passing on the full benefits of the GST rate cuts to customers, and the Kylaq sees the most substantial drop, with a reduction of up to ₹1.19 lakh, depending on the variant.

The Kylaq offers a strong safety package with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The higher variants get hill hold control and a rearview camera, while the platform is said to have been engineered to meet stringent crash safety standards.

Tata Nexon:

The Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to achieve a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and maintains its reputation with a robust safety suite. While it starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata Motors has announced significant price cuts following GST 2.0. Buyers can save up to ₹1.25 lakh on the Nexon, depending on the variant.

The Nexon is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. It features six airbags, ABS with ESP, auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree Surround View camera with a front parking sensor. A blind-spot monitor aids in lane switching and making turns, and there is a reverse parking camera available as well. The SUV is equipped with ISOFIX mounts and gets an i-Size Child Seat as part of the accessories.