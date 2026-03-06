5 strong hybrid cars I would choose today if fuel savings were my top priority

If fuel savings were my top priority, strong hybrids make a compelling case in India. They combine a petrol engine with an electric motor and battery, allowing the car to run on electric power at low speeds and in traffic, significantly improving economy without requiring a plug-in charge. In fact, some strong hybrids in India deliver ARAI-claimed mileage close to 28 km/l, rivalling or even beating many diesel cars. Strong hybrid cars like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder can deliver diesel-like mileage without needing a plug-in charge.

Here are five strong hybrid cars I would pick today purely for fuel efficiency, covering different segments and budgets.

1. Maruti Suzuki Victoris If saving fuel were the main goal, this would be my first pick. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris uses a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine paired with an electric motor, enabling the SUV to run in pure EV mode at low speeds. The system automatically switches between petrol and electric power to maximise efficiency.

Engine: 1.5-litre hybrid

Power: 91 hp (combined)

Claimed mileage: up to 28.6 km/l Along with excellent mileage, it also offers features like a panoramic sunroof, a large infotainment system and modern safety tech. For buyers prioritising fuel economy in the mid-size SUV segment, this is arguably the strongest option.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Mechanically similar to the Victoris, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers the same Toyota-sourced hybrid technology but with Toyota’s design and brand appeal.

Engine: 1.5-litre hybrid

Power: 114 hp (combined)

Claimed mileage: 27.97 km/l In city traffic, the electric motor does a large portion of the work, helping the Hyryder deliver impressive real-world efficiency as well. For buyers who prefer Toyota’s reliability reputation, this SUV is an easy recommendation.

3. Honda City e:HEV If you prefer a sedan over an SUV, the Honda City Hybrid remains one of the most efficient choices. The two-motor hybrid system allows the car to run in EV mode at low speeds, while the petrol engine primarily acts as a generator during low- and medium-speed driving.

Engine: 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid

Combined output: about 125 hp

Torque: 253 Nm

Claimed mileage: 27.26 km/l Besides its efficiency, the City e:HEV also stands out for its smooth drive, quiet operation and advanced safety tech like Honda Sensing ADAS.

4. Toyota Innova Hycross For large families, few vehicles balance space and efficiency as well as the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid.

It uses a 2.0-litre strong hybrid system with an e-CVT transmission, delivering good performance while still keeping fuel consumption relatively low for a large MPV.

Engine: 2.0-litre hybrid

Power: about 183.7 hp combined

Claimed mileage: around 22.16 km/l Real-world testing shows the hybrid version can still return impressive efficiency for its size, especially in city traffic where the electric motor is heavily used.

If you need a spacious 6- or 7-seater but still want decent fuel savings, the Hycross is hard to beat.

5. Toyota Camry For buyers wanting luxury with efficiency, the Toyota Camry remains one of the most compelling hybrid sedans in India.