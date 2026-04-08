5 SUVs I would buy in India in 2026 if resale value were my top priority

While in the new car market, the SUVs have been dominating the sales charts, in the used car segment as well, the scenario remains similar. The pre-owned car market in India has been witnessing equally high demand for SUVs and crossovers.

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing the rise of SUVs like never before. The small and compact car segments have shrunk significantly, as consumers have shifted their focus to SUVs and crossovers over the last few years. Buyoed by this massive demand, the automakers, even the traditionally small car majors, have shifted their focus to introducing SUVs.

If you have been planning to buy a SUV that would offer great resale value after five years, here is a quick look at the top five SUVs.

Toyota Fortuner The Toyota Fortuner is often dubbed the ‘Resale King’ in India, owing to its high resale value. While the big SUV is highly popular in the new car market, it is equally popular in the used car market. Even after five years, a well-maintained Toyota Fortuner could typically retain around 80-85% of its original invoice value, owing to the reliable engine from Toyota, the premium technology and advanced features the SUV comes packing. The SUV has a massive status symbol, blended with reliability. High demand for this model from politicians, celebrities and off-road enthusiasts plays a key role in keeping its resale value high.

Toyota Innova Crysta The Toyota Innova Crysta is a premium MPV, known for its power-packed performance, space and comfort inside the cabin. The Toyota Innova Crysta has been in business for quite a long time in India and is equally popular in the personal and fleet segments. The MPV can command approximately 90% of its value even after about three years of ownership, if kept in a well-maintained condition.

Mahindra Scorpio-N The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a widely popular SUV in India, a direct successor to the iconic Scorpio. While the SUV has been witnessing high demand in the new car market since its launch, in the used car market as well, the Scorpio-N has high demand. The SUV is known for its premium features, the signature Scorpio styling and power-packed performance. The SUV is capable of retaining around 70% of its invoice value after about three years of ownership, if kept in well-maintained condition. The resale value can be better received in lower-tier cities, where the rugged ladder-frame chassis is highly valued.

Hyundai Creta For someone looking to buy a mid-size SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta is the default choice. The SUV is not only popular in the new car market, but equally draws attention in the used car market. The SUV retains about 70-75% of its invoice value in the lower-tier cities even after three years of ownership. However, the condition of the SUV matters in defining its resale value. The design, premium features, efficient powertrain, and Hyundai's massive service network have been playing crucial roles in keeping the resale value high for this model.