5 SUVs I would choose if I lived in a city with pothole-ridden roads

Tata Safari recently got updated with a new petrol engine.

The Tata Safari is one of the most comfort-oriented SUVs in this segment. Its suspension is tuned on the softer side, which works brilliantly in a city environment filled with potholes and uneven surfaces. At low to moderate speeds, it manages to round off sharp edges and broken patches in a way that feels reassuring and relaxed. There is a slight floaty sensation at higher speeds, but in urban conditions, that softness becomes a strength. For passengers, especially those seated in the second row, the Safari delivers a composed and plush experience that reduces fatigue over long commutes. The bonus is that it can seat up to 7 people, so you can travel with your whole family. Tata Harrier Price: ₹12.89 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Along with the Safari Petrol, the Harrier Petrol also made its debut.

The Harrier shares its platform with the Safari but feels more tied down. Its suspension setup is a touch firmer, which results in better body control over undulations and speed breakers. This is also because it is a smaller car when compared to the Safari. While it does not feel as plush as the Safari, it still absorbs potholes effectively without becoming harsh. This makes the Harrier a more balanced option. It is comfortable enough for poor roads while also offering a sense of stability when speeds increase, something drivers will appreciate on mixed city and highway usage. Mahindra XUV 7XO Price: Around ₹13.66 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered with a turbo petrol and turbo diesel engine.

The Mahindra XUV 7X0 stands out for how effortlessly it handles typical Indian road conditions. Its suspension is noticeably soft, which helps it deal with potholes and broken stretches without transmitting sharp impacts into the cabin. But because there is semi-active damping it is also comfortable out on the highways. At city speeds, the ride feels cushioned and forgiving, making daily driving less tiring. There is some vertical movement at higher speeds, but in stop-and-go urban traffic, the XUV 7X0 arguably offers one of the most comfortable experiences among mainstream SUVs. Jeep Compass Price: Around ₹17.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition comes with decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks

The Jeep Compass takes a different approach with its firmer, more European-style suspension. It feels solid and planted, especially when cornering or driving at speed. Despite this, it has a very compliant suspension setup that can absorb almost everything that our Indian roads can throw at it. One thing to note is that it is suited to those who prioritise driving dynamics over outright comfort. Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Price: ₹70.37 lakh ex-showroom

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is an adventure-centric edition of the otherwise luxury SUV.