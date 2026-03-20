5 SUVs I would choose if I lived in a city with pothole-ridden roads
Compare Tata Safari, Harrier, XUV700, Compass and Lexus NX 350h for bad city roads. Find which SUV offers the best comfort and ride quality daily.
If your daily commute involves broken tarmac, patchy repairs and the occasional surprise crater, outright toughness alone isn’t enough. What really matters is how well an SUV can absorb bad roads without passing the shock into the cabin. This list focuses on models that prioritise ride quality and everyday usability over sheer off-road ability.
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Lexus NX
₹ 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
The Tata Safari is one of the most comfort-oriented SUVs in this segment. Its suspension is tuned on the softer side, which works brilliantly in a city environment filled with potholes and uneven surfaces. At low to moderate speeds, it manages to round off sharp edges and broken patches in a way that feels reassuring and relaxed.
There is a slight floaty sensation at higher speeds, but in urban conditions, that softness becomes a strength. For passengers, especially those seated in the second row, the Safari delivers a composed and plush experience that reduces fatigue over long commutes. The bonus is that it can seat up to 7 people, so you can travel with your whole family.
The Harrier shares its platform with the Safari but feels more tied down. Its suspension setup is a touch firmer, which results in better body control over undulations and speed breakers. This is also because it is a smaller car when compared to the Safari. While it does not feel as plush as the Safari, it still absorbs potholes effectively without becoming harsh.
This makes the Harrier a more balanced option. It is comfortable enough for poor roads while also offering a sense of stability when speeds increase, something drivers will appreciate on mixed city and highway usage.
The Mahindra XUV 7X0 stands out for how effortlessly it handles typical Indian road conditions. Its suspension is noticeably soft, which helps it deal with potholes and broken stretches without transmitting sharp impacts into the cabin. But because there is semi-active damping it is also comfortable out on the highways.
At city speeds, the ride feels cushioned and forgiving, making daily driving less tiring. There is some vertical movement at higher speeds, but in stop-and-go urban traffic, the XUV 7X0 arguably offers one of the most comfortable experiences among mainstream SUVs.
The Jeep Compass takes a different approach with its firmer, more European-style suspension. It feels solid and planted, especially when cornering or driving at speed. Despite this, it has a very compliant suspension setup that can absorb almost everything that our Indian roads can throw at it. One thing to note is that it is suited to those who prioritise driving dynamics over outright comfort.
The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail operates in a different league altogether. Its suspension is tuned with a clear focus on comfort, and it shows in the way it glides over uneven surfaces. Road imperfections are filtered out with minimal disturbance, creating a calm and refined cabin experience.
The hybrid powertrain further enhances this smoothness, especially in slow-moving city traffic. Compared to the others on this list, the NX feels effortless over bad roads, delivering a level of isolation that mass-market SUVs struggle to match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More