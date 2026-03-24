5 SUVs I would choose if I wanted 160+ PS of power without breaking the bank
For drivers who want genuine performance wrapped in practicality, these five SUVs deliver the goods at surprisingly accessible price points
The idea that performance comes at a premium is quietly dying in India's SUV market. Today, buyers who seek an SUV which packs 150 bhp and above have multiple options to choose from when looking for one. And all this comes while staying well under ₹20 lakh, even sometimes under the ₹15 lakh price tag. Here are five SUV's which fit the bill and I'd pick without hesitation:
1. Renault Duster - 163 PS
The Renault Duster's return is no nostalgia trip; it's a strong contender from the French carmaker in the SUV space. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic. Beyond the numbers, it rides beautifully, handles with confidence, and now packs a 10.1-inch Google-ready touchscreen, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
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Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.98 - 16.7 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO
₹ 7.37 - 14.55 Lakhs
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.73 - 30.58 Lakhs
(Also read: Tata Sierra reaches Delhi dealerships)
2. Tata Sierra - 160 PS
Built on Tata's new ARGOS monocoque platform, the Tata Sierra produces 160 PS and 255 Nm from its 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo. The triple-screen interior, featuring a 12.3-inch central display, a passenger screen, along with a 12-speaker JBL system, are some of its key features. It also holds a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. The redesign turned enough heads to win the Red Dot Design Award in 2025.
3. Mahindra Scorpio-N - 202 PS
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is another SUV that produces big numbers. Its turbo petrol engine makes 202 PS and 370 Nm. It's diesel powertrain follows with 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque. It also gets a 5-star Global NCAP rating, Sony audio, Level-2 ADAS, and an optional 4WD system.. Nothing else at this price delivers this much sheer force.
(Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Which compact SUV to buy in 2026?)
4. Mahindra XUV 7XO - 202 PS
Launched in January 2026, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is the successor to the XUV700 facelift, and it's better in almost every way. The turbo petrol engine in this SUV produces 202 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The cabin now features a triple-screen setup with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, the co-driver's seat is power-adjustable, and new DaVinci dampers make the already-composed ride even smoother.
5. Jeep Compass - 172 PS
The priciest entry of the lot, the Jeep Compass, fits the budget bit of this story only in its base variant. The 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel produces 172 PS and 350 Nm. However, if you desire a globally proven 4x4 and want power channelled through multiple modes such as Mud, Sand, Snow, and Auto, then you might have to save up a while more. The Jeep Compass in its base variant still gets features like 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a set of 4 speakers, A/T tyres and electric ORVMS.
From ₹10.49 lakh to ₹17.99 lakh, these five SUVs cover every buyer type without asking you to compromise on power. Choosing one is completely an emotional decision, as all of these SUVs offer good value for money in terms of performance, paired with features.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRyan Paul Massey
Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More