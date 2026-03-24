5 SUVs I would choose if I wanted 160+ PS of power without breaking the bank

5. Jeep Compass - 172 PS

The priciest entry of the lot, the Jeep Compass, fits the budget bit of this story only in its base variant. The 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel produces 172 PS and 350 Nm. However, if you desire a globally proven 4x4 and want power channelled through multiple modes such as Mud, Sand, Snow, and Auto, then you might have to save up a while more. The Jeep Compass in its base variant still gets features like 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a set of 4 speakers, A/T tyres and electric ORVMS.