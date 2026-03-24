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    5 SUVs I would choose if I wanted 160+ PS of power without breaking the bank

    For drivers who want genuine performance wrapped in practicality, these five SUVs deliver the goods at surprisingly accessible price points

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 5:06 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
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    The idea that performance comes at a premium is quietly dying in India's SUV market. Today, buyers who seek an SUV which packs 150 bhp and above have multiple options to choose from when looking for one. And all this comes while staying well under 20 lakh, even sometimes under the 15 lakh price tag. Here are five SUV's which fit the bill and I'd pick without hesitation:

    The SUV market has seen two new powerful entrants, the Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra, amongst the others.
    The SUV market has seen two new powerful entrants, the Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra, amongst the others.

    1. Renault Duster - 163 PS

    The Renault Duster's return is no nostalgia trip; it's a strong contender from the French carmaker in the SUV space. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic. Beyond the numbers, it rides beautifully, handles with confidence, and now packs a 10.1-inch Google-ready touchscreen, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Renault Duster makes 163 PS.
    Renault Duster makes 163 PS.

    (Also read: Tata Sierra reaches Delhi dealerships)

    2. Tata Sierra - 160 PS

    Built on Tata's new ARGOS monocoque platform, the Tata Sierra produces 160 PS and 255 Nm from its 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo. The triple-screen interior, featuring a 12.3-inch central display, a passenger screen, along with a 12-speaker JBL system, are some of its key features. It also holds a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. The redesign turned enough heads to win the Red Dot Design Award in 2025.

    The Tata Sierra makes 160 PS.
    The Tata Sierra makes 160 PS.

    3. Mahindra Scorpio-N - 202 PS

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N is another SUV that produces big numbers. Its turbo petrol engine makes 202 PS and 370 Nm. It's diesel powertrain follows with 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque. It also gets a 5-star Global NCAP rating, Sony audio, Level-2 ADAS, and an optional 4WD system.. Nothing else at this price delivers this much sheer force.

    The Mahindra Scorpio N makes 202 PS.
    The Mahindra Scorpio N makes 202 PS.

    (Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Which compact SUV to buy in 2026?)

    4. Mahindra XUV 7XO - 202 PS

    Launched in January 2026, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is the successor to the XUV700 facelift, and it's better in almost every way. The turbo petrol engine in this SUV produces 202 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The cabin now features a triple-screen setup with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, the co-driver's seat is power-adjustable, and new DaVinci dampers make the already-composed ride even smoother.

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO makes 202 PS.
    The Mahindra XUV 7XO makes 202 PS.

    5. Jeep Compass - 172 PS

    The priciest entry of the lot, the Jeep Compass, fits the budget bit of this story only in its base variant. The 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel produces 172 PS and 350 Nm. However, if you desire a globally proven 4x4 and want power channelled through multiple modes such as Mud, Sand, Snow, and Auto, then you might have to save up a while more. The Jeep Compass in its base variant still gets features like 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a set of 4 speakers, A/T tyres and electric ORVMS.

    The Jeep Compass makes 172 PS.
    The Jeep Compass makes 172 PS.

    From 10.49 lakh to 17.99 lakh, these five SUVs cover every buyer type without asking you to compromise on power. Choosing one is completely an emotional decision, as all of these SUVs offer good value for money in terms of performance, paired with features.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

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