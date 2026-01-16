Search
5 SUVs under 15 lakh that offer split rear seats in 2026

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 16, 2026 04:43 pm IST

These mass-market SUVs and MPVs offer added luggage flexibility without crossing the ₹15 lakh mark

Car buyers in India continue to place flexible boot space when listing out their top priorities for a new vehicle. The added practicality of split-folding rear seats is important to families and urban owners who often juggle between passengers and cargo. The feature allows owners to expand trunk space without having to sacrifice all rear seating. In 2026, several mass-market cars priced under 15 lakh offer this feature as standard or from the mid-spec variants. Here is a look at five such cars that offer split-folding rear seats:

Models such as the Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Kia Carens offer 60:40 split rear seats across different price points, powertrain options and body styles
Models such as the Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Kia Carens offer 60:40 split rear seats across different price points, powertrain options and body styles

ModelVariant with Split Rear SeatsSplit TypeStarting Price (Ex-showroom)Powertrain Options
Skoda KylaqSignature+ onwards60:40 10.44 lakh1.0L turbo-petrol, 6MT / AT
Mahindra XUV 3XOBase variant onwards60:40 7.28 lakhTurbo-petrol, diesel
Kia SonetHTK+ onwards60:40 9.10 lakhPetrol MT, turbo-petrol iMT, diesel MT
Tata NexonCreative+ PS onwards60:40 11.25 lakhPetrol, diesel, CNG
Kia CarensPremium (O)60:40 (2nd row), 50:50 (3rd row) 10.99 lakhTurbo-petrol, diesel

Skoda Kylaq: Signature+ onwards ( 10.44 lakh)

The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Skoda Kylaq offers 60:40 split-folding rear seats from the Signature+ variant onwards, which is priced from 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant further adds chrome accents for its interior as well as a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, features such as hill-hold control, electrically folding ORVMs, auto-headlamps, the 8-inch digital cluster and the 10-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features. The Kylaq can be had with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual and AT options.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Base model onwards ( 7.28 lakh)

The XUV 3XO can had with split-folding rear seats from the base variant itself
The XUV 3XO offers 60:40 split-folding rear seats from the base variant itself, priced from 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom). In fact, the entire range falls within the 15 lakh mark, with the top-spec AX7 L TGDi model priced at 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4m SUV offers a boot space of 364 litres. It can be had with both turbo-petrol and diesel options, catering to a wide range of preferences.

Kia Sonet: HTK+ onwards ( 9.10 lakh)

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
The Sonet offers 60:40 split-folding rear seats from the HTK+ variant onwards, which is priced from 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest you can go in the range is the X-Line models, priced from 13.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet can be had with petrol (MT), turbo-petrol (iMT) and diesel engine (MT) options. The HTK+ variant itself features a leatherette interior trim and a smart key with push-button start, among other enhancements.

Tata Nexon: Creative+PS onwards ( 11.25 lakh)

The Tata Nexon SUV offers split-folding rear seats from the Creative+PS variant onwards, which further adds amenities such as panoramic sunroof, bi-LED headlamps and cornering fog lamps
The Nexon SUV can be had with 60:40 split-folding rear seats from the Creative+PS variant, which is priced from 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol engine with the 6-speed manual gearbox. This variant adds a panoramic sunroof, bi-LED headlamps and cornering fog lamps, TPMS, wireless charger, rainsensing wipers, push-button start, and more. The Nexon can be had with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options.

Kia Carens: 10.99 lakh

Kia Carens adds maximum flexibility with split second-row and third-row seats, making it ideal for family road trips
The Carens is currently available in one variant, which is the 7-seater Premium (O) priced at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This offers 2nd 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining, and tumble function, as well as 3rd row 50:50 split seats with reclining and full-flat folding. The Carens brings a semi-leatherette interior trim, a 12.5-inch LCD cluster, an 8-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, rearview camera and more. The MPV can be had with a turbo-petrol or a diesel engine.

