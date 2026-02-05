A closer look at the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 after riding it

The Hunter 350 is a special model for Royal Enfield because it helped the brand attract a much younger audience. It is not a typical Royal Enfield in the traditional sense, and that is exactly what worked in its favour. Back in January last year, the brand announced that it had sold over 5 lakh units of the motorcycle. A few months later, the Hunter 350 also received updates based on customer feedback. So here is a closer look at the updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Check Offers Check Offers The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a slipper clutch for lighter clutch action.

Taking customer feedback

One of the biggest issues with the original Hunter 350 was its heavy clutch. To be honest, I was quite surprised when I first rode the first-generation model because the clutch felt even heavier than my Interceptor 650. Thankfully, the new slip and assist clutch has made a noticeable difference. It is now smooth and light, and the clutch action requires far less effort. This makes city riding much more comfortable, with your left hand no longer feeling tired after a long commute.

The other major concern was the rear suspension. It was stiff to the point where it became a deal breaker for many buyers. Once again, Royal Enfield has listened to customer feedback and addressed the issue. The updated rear suspension is noticeably more compliant. It is still on the firmer side, but it now handles bad roads far better than before. Most importantly, it no longer feels like a compromise.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with other 350 cc models.

Small updates

Royal Enfield has replaced the halogen headlamp with an LED unit that we have already seen on other motorcycles from the brand. While it is still not the best in the segment, it performs slightly better on the Hunter due to its lower mounting position. The illumination and spread are average, and since it is a sealed LED unit, upgrading it is not really an option.

A welcome addition is the fast USB charger. In today’s world, where most riders rely heavily on their mobile devices, this is a genuinely useful feature. The exhaust has also been rerouted to improve ground clearance by 10 mm. During my time with the motorcycle, I did not face any issues with the Hunter scraping over speed breakers. The exhaust continues to have a raspy character and occasionally pops, which adds to the bike’s personality and is something I personally enjoy.

Ergonomic updates

Royal Enfield has also made subtle changes to improve comfort. The handlebar now sits closer to the rider, and the seat padding has been revised. The Hunter 350 remains comfortable for city use. Being a roadster, there is a slight hint of sportiness in the riding posture, but it is not aggressive, so long hours in traffic do not feel tiring. It is important to note that the Hunter 350 is a small motorcycle so you might want to look at some other motorcycle if you will be travelling with a pillion.

Engine

The 349 cc J-series engine is a smooth and torquey unit. There is a lot of low-end grunt along with a decent mid-range. Beyond that, the engine starts to run out of breath. Acceleration feels adequate up to 80 kmph, which is perfectly fine considering the Hunter 350 will primarily be used in the city. This is where the strong low-end torque really comes into play, making quick overtakes effortless. On the spec sheet, the engine produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The 5-speed gearbox is slick and works well with rev-matching.

Handling

Handling is one of the strongest points of the Hunter 350. Despite tipping the scales at 181 kg, the weight disappears once you are on the move. It feels quick to change direction for a Royal Enfield and remains agile while filtering through traffic. More importantly, the handling feels friendly and predictable rather than overly sharp. This is something first-time Royal Enfield riders will especially appreciate.

Verdict

With the updates in place, the Hunter 350 finally feels like a well-rounded package. Royal Enfield has addressed the key pain points without altering the motorcycle’s core character, making it easier and more comfortable to live with on a daily basis. It retains its fun, approachable nature while becoming far more usable in real-world conditions. For riders looking for a stylish, city-focused roadster that still carries the Royal Enfield badge but does not feel old-school or intimidating, the Hunter 350 makes a strong case for itself.