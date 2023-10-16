Acer launches MUVI 125 4G e-scooter in India at 1 lakh. Check details

Acer, the Taiwanese multinational technology corporation known primarily for its laptops, on Sunday launched its MUVI 125 4G electric scooter in India, making its debut in the country's electric vehicle (EV) market. Acer's MUVI 125 4G e-scooter (Image courtesy: Acer)

In India, the scooter will be designed and manufactured by eBikeGo, a homegrown electrical mobility platform.

Price

Acer has priced MUVI 125 4G at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Buyers can pre-book their model here; to pre-book, buyers must pay ₹999, while the remaining sum of ₹99,000 to be paid at the time of final purchase.

The aforementioned eBikeGo will manage the pre-bookings as well. Also, the ₹999 amount is refundable, and only serves as an expression of interest.

Features

Touted by the company as a ‘futuristic electric mobility solution for urban commuters,’ the e-scooter has a Bluetooth-enabled 4-inch LCD screen with three configurations. With Android or iOS smartphones, riders get to customise this EV.

Battery

Acer has given swappable batteries in MUVI 125 4G, ensuring hassle-free charging. Each unit gives the model a range of 80 kilometres per charge and a top speed of 75 kmph. Additionally, as per Acer, the batteries can fully charge the two-wheeler in four hours.

Colours

It is available in Carbon Black, Glacier Silver, and Polar White.

