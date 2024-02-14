 After Tata Motors &amp; MG slash prices, are EVs costlier than petrol, diesel cars? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Car and Bike / After Tata Motors & MG slash prices, are EVs costlier than petrol, diesel cars?

After Tata Motors & MG slash prices, are EVs costlier than petrol, diesel cars?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev was India's cheapest electric SUV until the launch of Tata's Punch EV at ₹12 lakh in 2024

With automobile giants Tata Motors and MG cutting prices across their EV lineups, the electric car prices are at par with petrol and diesel variants.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it reduced prices of its electric cars by up to 1.20 lakh. The price of Nexon.ev is now down to 14.50 lakh. According to the carmaker's website, the starting price of Nexon EV was set at 14.70 lakh.

Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev was India's cheapest electric SUV until the launch of Tata's Punch EV at 12 lakh in 2024.

The starting price of Nexon petrol variant is 8.14 lakh, while the diesel version has a starting price of 11,09,990.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold, driven by Jaguar Land Rover sales

On the other hand, Tata also cut price of small EV Tiago by 70,000. The base version now costs just 7.99 lakh.

Tata's electric car Nexon EV was launched in 2020
Tata's electric car Nexon EV was launched in 2020

“With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers,” Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told Reuters.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

At present, electric variants form just 2% of car sales in India, as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs and as range anxiety persists.

On the other hand, MG Motor India reduced prices for its small electric car MG Comet EV from 99,000 to 1.40 lakh, the Mint reported. MG's three options namely Pace, Play, and Plush, now come with revised prices of 6.99 lakh, 7.88 lakh, and 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, the report added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On