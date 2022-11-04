Home / Car Bike / Ahead of launch, Toyota drops fresh teaser of Innova Hycross

Ahead of launch, Toyota drops fresh teaser of Innova Hycross

Published on Nov 04, 2022 03:02 PM IST

The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will make its global debut on November 21 in Indonesia. In India, it will be launched 4 days later.

Toyota Innova Hycross (@ToyotaID)
Toyota Innova Hycross (@ToyotaID)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Days ahead of the global global launch of the new Innova Hycross – the car will be unveiled in Indonesia on November 21 – Toyota has released another teaser of the upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“The new energy that comes with better power is on the way to energize you!” tweeted Toyota Indonesia.

According to media reports, the latest teaser partially reveals the side profile of the MPV. The earlier teaser revealed its front fascia, featuring a trapezoidal grille, as well as sleek headlamps.

In Indonesia, the car will be known as Toyota Innova Zenix. Meanwhile, in India, it will debut on November 25.

Also Read: Toyota's Innova Hycross SUV will be launched on this date

Expected features of Innova Hycross

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Innova Hycross will be based on monocoque architecture, and front wheel drive layout. Its premium variant may be given features such as 10 spoke alloy wheel, panoramic sunroof, tail lamp with LED brake light, touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging etc.

On the other hand, for passenger safety, it may come with 6 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, automatic emergency brake, lane departure warning, adoptive cruise control, pre-collision system, road drive assist, dynamic radar cruise control, among others.

toyota
