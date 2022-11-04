Ahead of launch, Toyota drops fresh teaser of Innova Hycross

Days ahead of the global global launch of the new Innova Hycross – the car will be unveiled in Indonesia on November 21 – Toyota has released another teaser of the upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“The new energy that comes with better power is on the way to energize you!” tweeted Toyota Indonesia.

The new energy that comes with better power is on the way to energize you! #ToyotaIndonesia pic.twitter.com/lGExvdg6KM — Toyota Indonesia (@ToyotaID) November 2, 2022

According to media reports, the latest teaser partially reveals the side profile of the MPV. The earlier teaser revealed its front fascia, featuring a trapezoidal grille, as well as sleek headlamps.

In Indonesia, the car will be known as Toyota Innova Zenix. Meanwhile, in India, it will debut on November 25.

Also Read: Toyota's Innova Hycross SUV will be launched on this date

Expected features of Innova Hycross

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Innova Hycross will be based on monocoque architecture, and front wheel drive layout. Its premium variant may be given features such as 10 spoke alloy wheel, panoramic sunroof, tail lamp with LED brake light, touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging etc.

On the other hand, for passenger safety, it may come with 6 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, automatic emergency brake, lane departure warning, adoptive cruise control, pre-collision system, road drive assist, dynamic radar cruise control, among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail