Toyota teases Innova's Hycross version, launch expected next month

Toyota is working on a new version of its Innova multi-person vehicle (MPV), and the Japanese automobile giant may name it Innova Hycross. On Monday, Toyota's Indonesia arm took to Twitter to tease the car, suggesting that the launch may be on the cards, and, if reports are to be believed, the global debut of Hycross will take place next month.

“Are you ready for the next prestigious crossover? Hold tight as impeccable drives with cutting-edge pleasures are on your way,” tweeted Toyota Indonesia.

Are you ready for the next prestigious crossover? Hold tight as impeccable drives with cutting-edge pleasures are on your way.#ToyotaIndonesia pic.twitter.com/ZucynIJoAN — Toyota Indonesia (@ToyotaID) October 24, 2022

Features of Toyota's Innova Hycross

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Innova Hycross will have advanced features such as wireless charging, 360-degree camera, factory-fitted electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, LED brake light, horizontal tail lamp etc.

For passenger safety, the MPV may have features such as Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), automatic emergency brake, road sign assist, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam lane departure warning, adoptive cruise control, and pre-collision system.

Additionally, Hycross will be available in be available in 2 engine options, said Live Hindustan. One of these is a 2.0-litre petrol engine, and the other, a 2.0-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail