Benelli TRK 902 Stradale: Will it come to India?

Benelli has officially unveiled the TRK 902 Stradale, a new member of its adventure-touring family that leans heavily toward road-focused long-distance riding. While it shares its core structure and engine with the TRK 902 Xplorer, the Stradale has been developed with a more road-friendly approach, making it better suited for touring enthusiasts who prioritise comfort and on-road stability over hardcore off-roading. As of now, the brand has not revealed whether it intends to bring the TRK 902 Stradale to the Indian market or not. However, Benellialready sells the TRK 502 at a starting price of ₹6.62 lakh ex-showroom. Benelli's TRK 902 Stradale features a 904 cc engine with 96 bhp, a 20-litre fuel tank, and advanced electronics.

Benelli TRK 902 Stradale: Quick specs Category Details Engine 904cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power ~96 bhp Torque ~90 Nm Gearbox 6-speed Throttle System Bosch ride-by-wire Frame Steel trellis Suspension (Front) Marzocchi USD forks (shorter travel than Xplorer) Suspension (Rear) Marzocchi monoshock Seat Height 805 mm Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Tyres Pirelli Angel GT2 Brakes Brembo (front and rear) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres Riding Modes Sport, Touring, Urban Electronics Traction control, ABS, tyre-pressure monitoring, quickshifter Comfort Features Electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips, heated seats, cruise control Instrument Console 7-inch TFT display with navigation Optional Accessories Luggage systems, crash bars, dash cam, radar-based blind spot detection View All Prev Next

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 904 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The unit gets a ride-by-wire system sourced from Bosch. The motor produces roughly 96 bhp and 90 Nm, which is plenty for touring out on the highways. Compared to the Xplorer, the Stradale runs shorter-travel Marzocchi suspension, which helps bring the seat height down to a more accessible 805 mm. Moreover, because this motorcycle is intended for road usage, reducing the suspension should not affect the ride quality.

True to its touring DNA, the TRK 902 Stradale is equipped with a sizeable 20-litre fuel tank to ensure long distances between fuel stops. This is something that we have seen on all TRK models. The touring-friendly feature list continues with an electrically adjustable windscreen, cruise control, and a full-colour seven-inch TFT instrument cluster with built-in navigation. The ergonomics appear relaxed, with a wider seat that should provide an ample amount of room for the rider to move around.

(Also read: Most affordable 250 cc bikes for beginners in 2025)

Benelli has also packed the motorcycle with a modern electronics suite. Riders can toggle between Sport, Touring, and Urban modes depending on their riding environment. Additional features include traction control, tyre-pressure monitoring, ABS, a quickshifter, and heated seats and grips for cold-weather journeys.

To further elevate the long-distance experience, Benelli will offer several optional accessories. Buyers can opt for crash bars, integrated luggage systems, a dash-cam, and even a radar-based blind-spot detection setup. This radar system projects alerts onto the TFT display and mirrors, giving riders an added layer of safety on highways.

With premium components like Brembo brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Angel GT2 tyres, and an extensive list of comfort-focused features, the TRK 902 Stradale positions itself as a compelling choice for riders in the global market seeking a feature-rich, road-biased touring motorcycle.