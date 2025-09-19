Alto to Brezza: 5 Maruti Suzuki cars with biggest price cuts

Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates on automobiles to its customers, with the new pricing effective from September 22, 2025. In a move aimed at stimulating demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the company has lowered the entry prices of its cars. Depending on the model, prices have been reduced by up to ₹1.29 lakh across the lineup. However, these revised prices are being offered for a limited period and are expected to be revised before the end of this calendar year. So, we have shortlisted the top five cars from Maruti Suzuki's portfolio that have received the biggest price cut. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, left, poses for photographs next to a Brezza model at the Maruti stall during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso's prices have been reduced by a massive ₹1,29,600. It now starts at just ₹3,49,900 ex-showroom. It blends in the practicality of a small city car with the high ground clearance of an SUV. The S-Presso is available with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki steadies growth path with GST relief, Victoris and safety push)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Then there is the Brezza, one of the most successful models from the brand and one of the leaders in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment. It has got a price cut of ₹1,12,700, so now the prices start at ₹8,25,900 ex-showroom. The Brezza is also available with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The third place is taken by the Fronx, which gets a price cut of ₹1,12,600. So, the prices now start at ₹6,84,900 ex-showroom. The Fronx is based on the Baleno but gets heavily revised styling to make it look like a crossover. It is also the only car in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio to get an optional turbocharged engine.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki announces price cuts for a limited time. Check new prices)

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Alto K10 is the most affordable vehicle that the brand sells in the Indian market. It has got a price cut of ₹1,07,600, which means that the prices now start at ₹3,69,900 ex-showroom. This should make it easier for some people to upgrade to a four-wheeler from a two-wheeler.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Finally, there is the Grand Vitara. Built in collaboration with Toyota, the SUV has received a price cut of ₹1,07,000. The prices of the Grand Vitara now start at ₹10,76,500 ex-showroom. It is available with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a strong hybrid, CNG and all-wheel drive as well.