Ampere Primus e-scooter launched at 1.1 lakh. Check features and specifications

car bike
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The vehicle is a ‘Make-in-India’ product, according to Greaves Electric Mobility, its manufacturer.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility unit of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered the high-speed electric 2-wheeler segment with its Ampere Primus electric scooter. The model, which is priced at 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom), is a ‘Make-in-India’ product due to its high degree of localisation with domestically sourced components, according to Greaves Electric Mobility.

Speaking to HT Auto, Sanjay Behl, Executive Director and CEO of the brand, described Primus as its ‘flagship scooter.’

Ampere Primus: Features and specifications

(1.) The model has a top speed of 77 kmph, as per GEMPL, which also said the vehicle gives a range of more than 100 kms on a full charge in ‘Power’ mode.

(2.) Primus has three other modes – City, Eco and Reverse. On the other hand, the battery on offer is a 3 kWh unit with a smart BMS (Battery Management System).

(3.) The scooter comes with plenty of legroom, wider seats and better drivability. On the design front, it gets panels with a matte finish.

(4.) Other features include a dedicated phone application, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack, PMS (Permanent Magnet Synchronous) motor, belt drive, instrument cluster with connected technology and navigation, and more.

(5.) There are as many as four colour schemes on offer. These are: Buck Black, Havelock Blue, Himalayan White and Royal Orange.

