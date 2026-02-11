Aprilia Tuono 457 gets a price cut, now costs ₹4.01 lakh

Aprilia India has revised the pricing of the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹4.01 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the prices were earlier increased to ₹4.24 lakh ex-showroom. It seems like the brand has decided to absorb the impact of the GST 2.0. Aprilia Tuono 457 comes with a lovely-sounding parallel twin engine that gets a 270-degree firing order. Personalised Offers on Aprilia Tuono 457 Check Offers

The Tuono 457 continues to come with two colour schemes - Piranha Red and Puma Grey. Unlike, the RS 457, which got the new colour schemes, the Tuono 457 does not get any new colours. The RS 457's new colours are Coral Snake Blue, Arsenic Yellow, and GP Replica. With the GP Replica, the RS 457 also comes with a quickshifter and an adjustable brake lever as standard.

Powering both the bikes is the same 457cc parallel-twin motor, which produces 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm of torque, working with a six-speed transmission. Power delivery is strong through the mid-range, while ample low-end grunt ensures easy city riding and confident performance on the highway.

On the feature front, the Tuono 457 continues to offer a comprehensive package. It comes equipped with full LED lighting, a colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, traction control, multiple riding modes and dual-channel ABS. Its design also makes a strong impression, thanks to sharp bodywork, an exposed frame and a muscular stance that gives it a commanding presence on the road.