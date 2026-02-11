Aprilia Tuono 457 gets a price cut, now costs ₹4.01 lakh
Aprilia India has reduced the price of the Tuono 457 to ₹4.01 lakh ex-showroom, down from ₹4.24 lakh.
Aprilia India has revised the pricing of the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹4.01 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the prices were earlier increased to ₹4.24 lakh ex-showroom. It seems like the brand has decided to absorb the impact of the GST 2.0.
The Tuono 457 continues to come with two colour schemes - Piranha Red and Puma Grey. Unlike, the RS 457, which got the new colour schemes, the Tuono 457 does not get any new colours. The RS 457's new colours are Coral Snake Blue, Arsenic Yellow, and GP Replica. With the GP Replica, the RS 457 also comes with a quickshifter and an adjustable brake lever as standard.
Powering both the bikes is the same 457cc parallel-twin motor, which produces 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm of torque, working with a six-speed transmission. Power delivery is strong through the mid-range, while ample low-end grunt ensures easy city riding and confident performance on the highway.
On the feature front, the Tuono 457 continues to offer a comprehensive package. It comes equipped with full LED lighting, a colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, traction control, multiple riding modes and dual-channel ABS. Its design also makes a strong impression, thanks to sharp bodywork, an exposed frame and a muscular stance that gives it a commanding presence on the road.
With the updated pricing, the Tuono 457 is likely to appeal to riders seeking a premium naked motorcycle that balances everyday practicality with engaging performance. With the new pricing, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is closer to some established options in the segment, which may affect buyers who are more budget-conscious. Among its nearest alternatives is the KTM 390 Duke, priced at ₹2.99 lakh ex-showroom. Even so, the two motorcycles differ significantly in character and approach, meaning they are not direct rivals in the true sense.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More