Ather Energy crosses 500+ Experience Centres in India

Ather Energy, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has achieved a key milestone by opening over 500 Experience Centres (ECs) across the country. The company has accelerated its nationwide expansion, adding 101 new centres in just the last three months, with a strong focus on Middle and North India. With a growing market share, Ather Energy expands its network to over 500 Experience Centres, enhancing its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

The expansion comes on the back of rising demand for Ather’s electric scooters, particularly the Rizta, the brand’s first family-focused scooter. Commenting on the achievement, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said:

“Crossing 500 Experience Centres marks an important step in our growth journey, as we continue to expand our presence in line with rising demand across markets. While South India continues to be our strongest base, the success of Rizta has also helped us fast-track expansion in Middle and North India. This growth is not confined to metros alone. We are also building deeper into tier 2 and 3 cities, where consumer response has been equally encouraging.”

Expansion into New Markets

Between June and August 2025, Ather added 101 new Experience Centres, with over half of them in Middle and North India. The expansion covers cities such as Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Jabalpur and Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh), Sundargarh (Odisha), Vadodara (Gujarat), and Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

In South India, where Ather already enjoys market leadership, the brand continues to strengthen its presence, while also venturing deeper into tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Calicut, Indore, Nashik, Coimbatore, Guntur, Haldwani, Satara, Kota, Kangra, and Aizwal. Ather is also experimenting with multiple retail formats to suit different city profiles and is simultaneously scaling up its Ather Gold service network.

Strong Regional Presence

States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu each now host more than 50 Experience Centres. At the city level, Bengaluru leads with 18 ECs, followed by Pune and Hyderabad with 13 each, Delhi with 9, and Mumbai and Chennai with 8 each.

This retail growth has been reflected in market performance. Ather’s national market share rose to 14.3% in Q1 FY26, compared to 7.6% in Q1 FY25. Middle India saw the sharpest rise, with share growing 2.6x year-on-year to 10.7%, while South India remains Ather’s stronghold with a commanding 22.8% share.

Product Line and Future Plans

Ather’s current portfolio includes the 450 series, built for performance, and the Rizta, aimed at families with a focus on comfort and safety. At its Community Day 2025, Ather unveiled its new EL platform for future scooters, introduced AtherStack 7.0 with voice-enabled interaction and advanced safety alerts, and rolled out new features such as Infinite Cruise on the 450 Apex and a touchscreen upgrade for the Rizta Z.

On the manufacturing front, Ather currently operates two facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu – one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production. A third facility is under development in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, which will boost its total annual production capacity to 1.42 million units.