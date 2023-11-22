Ather Energy to launch ‘family-oriented’ scooter in 2024, says CEO

Homegrown electric vehicle (EV) maker Ather Energy on Wednesday laid out its plans for near future, with Tarun Mehta, its co-founder and CEO, revealing two of the company's launches for next year: a ‘family-oriented’ scooter, along with an ‘evolution’ of the 450 series. Ather 450 e-scooter (Image used only for representational purpose)

“Time for a family scooter…and more! After spending a decade perfecting the Ather 450, we now believe that there is demand for something more,” Mehta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The ‘family-oriented’ scooter

Without revealing details, Mehta noted how this model will offer ‘one fantastic package,' providing comfort, ample size, and other facilities, and will thus cater to the entire family.

On the price front, he said the 2-wheeler will be affordable enough to be accessible to as many people as possible.

According to HT Auto, the scooter has already been spotted undergoing tests on public roads, with the spy shots showing elements such as a slim headlamp, tail lamp units, grab rail, long and wide seat, side step for the pillion rider, flat floor, alloy wheels, disc brake in the front, and more.

‘Evolution’ of 450 series

This new iteration of the 450X, the Ather Energy co-founder and CEO mentioned, will be the ‘absolute pinnacle of refined performance,’ as it is equipped with ‘best-in-class’ features.

While this model will have a premium price tag, it will be worth the money spent, assured Mehta.

