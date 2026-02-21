Ather Rizta gets exchange benefits up to ₹34,000

Ather Energy is offering benefits with the Rizta. The ex-showroom price of the electric scooter is ₹1,14,500. There is an exchange bonus of ₹4,000, and then there is an exchange value of ₹30,000. There are additional offers up to ₹11,000 on a credit card and an extended warranty worth ₹3,500. Ather Rizta S in Teracotta Red colour. Personalised Offers on Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Check Offers

The company is offering an exchange value of up to ₹34,000. It is important to note that these offers are applicable only on the Rizta S variant with an IDC range of 129 km. There is also an instant discount on credit card EMIs up to ₹10,000. We would suggest that interested customers get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would be able to get the detailed information.

The prices of the Ather Rizta start at ₹1,19,546 and go up to ₹1,61,046. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are two variants on offer - S and Z. Customers can also get the Rizta through BaaS or Battery as a Subscription, with which the prices start at ₹75,999 ex-showroom.

In terms of features, there is Emergency Stop Signal, FallSafe, SkidControl, Magic Twist, Reverse Mode, AutoHold and a touchscreen for the instrument cluster. Ather offers up to eight years of warranty on the battery pack. The top speed of the Ather Rizta is 80 kmph.

The Rizta is one of the most practical electric scooters in the Indian market. It comes with a wide and long seat for the occupants and the a backrest for the pillion as well. The floorboard is also quite spacious, so the customers have plenty of space for their legs. There are 34 litres of storage under the seat, so there is quite a lot of storage for the stuff. Rizta comes with two riding modes - Eco and Zip.