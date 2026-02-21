Edit Profile
    Ather Rizta gets exchange benefits up to ₹34,000

    Ather Energy's Rizta electric scooter starts at 1,14,500 with exchange bonuses up to 34,000 and credit card offers up to 11,000.

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Ather Energy is offering benefits with the Rizta. The ex-showroom price of the electric scooter is 1,14,500. There is an exchange bonus of 4,000, and then there is an exchange value of 30,000. There are additional offers up to 11,000 on a credit card and an extended warranty worth 3,500.

    Ather Rizta S in Teracotta Red colour.
    The company is offering an exchange value of up to 34,000. It is important to note that these offers are applicable only on the Rizta S variant with an IDC range of 129 km. There is also an instant discount on credit card EMIs up to 10,000. We would suggest that interested customers get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would be able to get the detailed information.

    The prices of the Ather Rizta start at 1,19,546 and go up to 1,61,046. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are two variants on offer - S and Z. Customers can also get the Rizta through BaaS or Battery as a Subscription, with which the prices start at 75,999 ex-showroom.

    In terms of features, there is Emergency Stop Signal, FallSafe, SkidControl, Magic Twist, Reverse Mode, AutoHold and a touchscreen for the instrument cluster. Ather offers up to eight years of warranty on the battery pack. The top speed of the Ather Rizta is 80 kmph.

    The Rizta is one of the most practical electric scooters in the Indian market. It comes with a wide and long seat for the occupants and the a backrest for the pillion as well. The floorboard is also quite spacious, so the customers have plenty of space for their legs. There are 34 litres of storage under the seat, so there is quite a lot of storage for the stuff. Rizta comes with two riding modes - Eco and Zip.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

