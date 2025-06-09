Audi A4 Signature Edition launched at 57.11 lakh. Check details

The Audi A4 Signature Edition has gone on sale in India, based on the current Technology trim level, at a price of ₹57.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The Signature Edition comprises a factory-fitted accessories pack and cosmetic design upgrades but keeps the fundamental mechanical and equipment package of the regular A4. The Audi A4 Signature Edition brings a few changes meant to differentiate it from the regular variants

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Design

The Audi A4 Signature Edition brings a few changes meant to differentiate it from the regular variants. Exterior tweaks include Audi rings decals, LED entry lights projecting the Audi logo, and dynamic wheel hub caps. A spoiler lip has been added for a more aerodynamic profile, while a unique paint finish for the alloy wheels sets it apart from the standard version.

The cabin gets a natural grey wood oak decorative inlay, which replaces the regular trim, and a custom key cover is included in the additional kit. Audi Genuine Accessories package also consists of stainless steel pedal covers and a fragrance dispenser.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Features

The Signature Edition doesn’t alter the primary feature list of the Technology variant. It still features the 25.65 cm MMI touchscreen infotainment system, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, voice command for navigation, and Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers.

Convenience options like three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with driver memory, and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour choices are also present in the cabin. In addition, the Park Assist feature with 360-degree camera is included, providing additional support in city parking operations.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Specifications

The A4 Signature Edition comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (TFSI) engine that makes 204 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The sedan does the 0-100 km/h run in 7.1 seconds and tops out at 241 km/h. It also gets a 12V mild-hybrid system that offers regenerative braking and improved engine restarting, mainly to help fuel economy and lighten engine load in traffic.