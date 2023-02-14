Audi launches Q3 Sportback SUV in India, prices at 51.43 lakh

Audi has launched the top-end variant of its Q3 in India, doing so on Monday, and has priced the model at ₹51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The India debut of the Q3 Sportback comes after Q3's launch in the country in August last year.

“The Q3 Sportback is a car that sports elegant design and sporty performance. It also gives potential customers an option to choose from,” said Balbir Singh Dhillion, Head, Audi India, while speaking to HT Auto.

Audi Q3: Features and specifications

(1.) This second-generation model of Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that generates 190 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

(2.) The engine is mated to a 7-speed S tronic transmission and gets highlights such as the quattro all-wheel-drive system, progressive steering, comfort suspension, cruise control with speed limiter etc.

(3.) Inside the cabin, the SUV gets 30-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, 10-inch touchscreen, 2-zone climate control, wireless charging, sound system with 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, and more.

(4.) The Q3 Sportback also comes with new 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, and has an overall sportier visual profile.

(5.) It is available in these colour schemes: Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

