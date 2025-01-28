Menu Explore
Audi RS Q8 Performance bookings begin in India. Here's how much you need to pay

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2025 12:09 PM IST

Audi claims the new RS Q8 Performance claims to come targeting consumers who seek performance-focused driving thrill and a luxury experience.

Audi India on Tuesday has officially commenced bookings for the RS Q8 Performance SUV in the country. Consumers who are interested in buying the Audi RS Q8 Performance can book the sports SUV by paying a token amount of 5 lakh, stated the German luxury car manufacturer. Bookings can be done via Audi's official app or website.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Audi RS Q8 Performance: Design

The updated Audi RS Q8 was unveiled in June last year. The performance-focused luxury SUV comes with a revamped single-frame radiator grille with a redesigned mesh pattern and a larger air dam. The SUV gets a 3D honeycomb mesh pattern giving it a bold look.

The upcoming Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV also gets the revised Matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights. The revised lightings are claimed to offer better illumination ensuring better visibility. The new Audi RS Q8 Performance comes running on new 22-inch alloy wheels, while there are 23-inch alloy wheels available as an option as well.

Audi RS Q8 Performance: Features

The Audi RS Q8 Performance gets a driver-centric design philosophy inside the cabin. It gets Sport Seat Plus offering additional support and comfort. It also gets new design upholstery. Other features include a dual-screen centre console and a quad-zone automatic climate control.

Audi RS Q8 Performance: Powertrain

The Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV comes powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with an automatic gearbox. This engine is tuned to generate over 631 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Audi RS Q8 Performance can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 305 kmph with the optional package.

Follow Us On