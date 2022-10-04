Auto retail sales in India rose 11% in Sept; better outlook for Oct: Report

The Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday that automobile retail sales in the country rose 11% last month as better supplies from manufacturers enabled dealers to ramp up customer deliveries amid the festive season.

In September, the total automobile retail sales in India were at 14,64,001 units compared to 13,19,647 units in the same month last year. Apart from tractors and some three-wheeler trims, all other segments such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers performed better in September this year compared to 2021.

“Auto Retail for the month of September’22 saw an overall growth of 11%. September witnessed both, the inauspicious period of Shradh (a.k.a Pitru Paksha) from 10-25th September and festive period which began with Navratri on 26th September. Due to this, the full potential for the month was not realised as it should have been," FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said, according to a report issued by the automobile association on Tuesday.

“When compared with September’19, a pre-Covid month, total vehicle retails continue to fall by -4% but narrowed the gap from previous months. The passenger vehicles (PV) segment continues to show extremely healthy figures by growing 44%. Three-wheeler (3W), Tractor and commercial vehicles (CV) also closed in green with an increase of 6%, 37% and 17% respectively. The two-wheeler (2W) segment is yet to show signs of any revival as it remains a drag by falling as much as -14%,” Singhania added.

Last month, passenger vehicle retails increased 10% to 2,60,556 units as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021, the FADA report said. Maruti Suzuki India led this segment with retails of 1,03,912 units in September as compared to 99,276 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler registrations in India increased 9% to 10,15,702 units last month as compared with 9,31,654 units in September last year. In this segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India emerged leader with 2,84,160 units sold followed by Hero MotoCorp with registrations of 2,50,246 units.

Similarly, commercial vehicle offtakes rose to 71,233 units as compared with 59,927 units last September, an increase of 19%. Tata Motors led this segment with the sale of 28,615 units, the FADA report added.

The automobile association also noted that October is expected to witness even better overall sales due to the festive season further gathering steam.

