News / Car Bike / Automakers oppose US bid to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators

Automakers oppose US bid to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators

Reuters |
Dec 20, 2023 08:52 AM IST

It would be one of the largest recalls in US history.

Major automakers including General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen said on Tuesday they oppose a bid by US auto safety regulators to require the recall of 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive.

US auto safety regulators have recalled 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive.(File)
US auto safety regulators have recalled 52 million air bag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive.(File)

Officials with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said at a public hearing that the inflators produced by those two auto suppliers should be recalled because they may rupture and send metal fragments flying.

It would be one of the largest recalls in US history.

