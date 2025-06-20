Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Range, specs and performance compared
Suzuki's upcoming e Access, yet to be launched, is expected to be priced between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh.
The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has recently been introduced as a more budget-friendly option within the successful electric scooter lineup. With a price tag of ₹99,990 ex-showroom, this model establishes a new entry-level standard in the Chetak series, making it especially attractive to urban riders who are mindful of their expenses.
On the other end, Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up to introduce the e Access. Prior to its launch, HT Auto had the opportunity to evaluate the electric scooter. Once it is launched, it will face competition from rivals including the Honda Activa e: and Ola S1 X+. Additionally, it will also contend with the recently launched Bajaj Chetak.
Here is a quick comparison between the new Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the upcoming Suzuki e Access.
Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Price
The Suzuki e Access has not yet been launched, and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not disclosed its pricing. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to be priced competitively within the range of ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At a starting price of ₹99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is priced very competitively.
Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications
The Chetak 3001 comes with a 750W charger that allows it to recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in a time frame of 3 hours and 50 minutes. It does not come with fast charging capabilities. The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 127 km. The top speed of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is 63 kmph.
In comparison to the soon-to-be-released Suzuki e Access, also equipped with a 3 kWh battery but only achieving a range of 95 km due to its less energy-dense LFP cells. The battery pack takes 6 hours and 42 minutes to be fully charged and there is also fast charging support that takes 2 hours and 45 minutes. The e Access has a top speed of 71 kmph.