Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Range, specs and performance compared

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 06:07 PM IST

Suzuki's upcoming e Access, yet to be launched, is expected to be priced between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh.

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has recently been introduced as a more budget-friendly option within the successful electric scooter lineup. With a price tag of 99,990 ex-showroom, this model establishes a new entry-level standard in the Chetak series, making it especially attractive to urban riders who are mindful of their expenses.  

Bajaj Chetak 3001 is launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,990, targeting budget-conscious urban riders. It features a 3 kWh battery with a 127 km range. Suzuki's upcoming e Access, expected between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 to 1.25 lakh, offers fast charging but a lower range of 95 km.
View Personalised Offers on
Suzuki e Access arrow icon
Notify me
Bajaj Chetak 3001 is launched at 99,990, targeting budget-conscious urban riders. It features a 3 kWh battery with a 127 km range. Suzuki's upcoming e Access, expected between 1.10 to 1.25 lakh, offers fast charging but a lower range of 95 km.

On the other end, Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up to introduce the e Access. Prior to its launch, HT Auto had the opportunity to evaluate the electric scooter. Once it is launched, it will face competition from rivals including the Honda Activa e: and Ola S1 X+. Additionally, it will also contend with the recently launched Bajaj Chetak.

Here is a quick comparison between the new Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the upcoming Suzuki e Access. 

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Price

The Suzuki e Access has not yet been launched, and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not disclosed its pricing. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to be priced competitively within the range of 1.10 lakh to 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At a starting price of 99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is priced very competitively. 

(Also read: Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter to pick for your daily commuting needs?)

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications

The Chetak 3001 comes with a 750W charger that allows it to recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in a time frame of 3 hours and 50 minutes. It does not come with fast charging capabilities. The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 127 km. The top speed of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is 63 kmph.

In comparison to the soon-to-be-released Suzuki e Access, also equipped with a 3 kWh battery but only achieving a range of 95 km due to its less energy-dense LFP cells. The battery pack takes 6 hours and 42 minutes to be fully charged and there is also fast charging support that takes 2 hours and 45 minutes. The e Access has a top speed of 71 kmph.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Range, specs and performance compared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On