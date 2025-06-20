Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Range, specs and performance compared

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has recently been introduced as a more budget-friendly option within the successful electric scooter lineup. With a price tag of ₹99,990 ex-showroom, this model establishes a new entry-level standard in the Chetak series, making it especially attractive to urban riders who are mindful of their expenses. View Personalised Offers on Suzuki e Access Notify me Bajaj Chetak 3001 is launched at ₹ 99,990, targeting budget-conscious urban riders. It features a 3 kWh battery with a 127 km range. Suzuki's upcoming e Access, expected between ₹ 1.10 to 1.25 lakh, offers fast charging but a lower range of 95 km.

On the other end, Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up to introduce the e Access. Prior to its launch, HT Auto had the opportunity to evaluate the electric scooter. Once it is launched, it will face competition from rivals including the Honda Activa e: and Ola S1 X+. Additionally, it will also contend with the recently launched Bajaj Chetak.

Here is a quick comparison between the new Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the upcoming Suzuki e Access.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Price

The Suzuki e Access has not yet been launched, and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not disclosed its pricing. Nevertheless, it is anticipated to be priced competitively within the range of ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At a starting price of ₹99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is priced very competitively.

(Also read: Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter to pick for your daily commuting needs?)

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs Suzuki e Access: Specifications

The Chetak 3001 comes with a 750W charger that allows it to recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in a time frame of 3 hours and 50 minutes. It does not come with fast charging capabilities. The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 127 km. The top speed of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is 63 kmph.

In comparison to the soon-to-be-released Suzuki e Access, also equipped with a 3 kWh battery but only achieving a range of 95 km due to its less energy-dense LFP cells. The battery pack takes 6 hours and 42 minutes to be fully charged and there is also fast charging support that takes 2 hours and 45 minutes. The e Access has a top speed of 71 kmph.