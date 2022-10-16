Bengaluru-based Pravaig to launch electric SUV in November. Details here

Pravaig, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, will launch its electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) next month. The name of the SUV is not yet known and Pravaig shared a 10-second glimpse of the car on its Twitter handle.

In terms of design, the front of the SUV looks sharp. The SUV gets a tapered lightbar across the entire width of the rear. It is expected that the front too will have a similar design to the headlamps, a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said.

There is a charging port on the left rear fender of the SUV and the door handles look interesting. The SUV has five-spoke alloy wheels.

Pravaig said the car has a range of 500km per hour (kmph) with a top speed of over 200kmph.

This SUV will be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes. The battery pack in the SUV should last up to 10 lakh kilometres. In terms of safety, the SUV will be given a 5-star rating, the Livehindustan report said.

Expected features of the car include on-board WiFi, a 15-inch desk for a laptop, a limousine partition, a 220V socket for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, a vanity mirror, wireless charging, a USB socket and a premium sound system the report added.