Home / Car Bike / Bengaluru-based Pravaig to launch electric SUV in November. Details here

Bengaluru-based Pravaig to launch electric SUV in November. Details here

car bike
Published on Oct 16, 2022 05:30 PM IST

The name of the SUV is not yet known and Pravaig shared a 10-second glimpse of the car on its Twitter handle.

This SUV will be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes.(Twitter/@pravaigdynamics)
This SUV will be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes.(Twitter/@pravaigdynamics)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Pravaig, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup, will launch its electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) next month. The name of the SUV is not yet known and Pravaig shared a 10-second glimpse of the car on its Twitter handle.

In terms of design, the front of the SUV looks sharp. The SUV gets a tapered lightbar across the entire width of the rear. It is expected that the front too will have a similar design to the headlamps, a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said.

There is a charging port on the left rear fender of the SUV and the door handles look interesting. The SUV has five-spoke alloy wheels.

Pravaig said the car has a range of 500km per hour (kmph) with a top speed of over 200kmph.

This SUV will be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes. The battery pack in the SUV should last up to 10 lakh kilometres. In terms of safety, the SUV will be given a 5-star rating, the Livehindustan report said.

Expected features of the car include on-board WiFi, a 15-inch desk for a laptop, a limousine partition, a 220V socket for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, a vanity mirror, wireless charging, a USB socket and a premium sound system the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out