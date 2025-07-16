BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to launch in India on July 17. What we know so far

BMW India is gearing up to launch its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, in the country on July 17. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has already been revealed, and the German luxury car marque will announce its pricing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the automaker has already started accepting bookings for the car at a token amount of ₹1.50 lakh. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the brand's most affordable sedan in India.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW will sell the sedan in two variants, which are - 218 M Sport and 218 M Sport Pro. Customers of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will have four different exterior colour options to choose from – Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, and M Portimao Blue Metallic. It will run on 18-inch alloy wheels that will be standard across the range.

Inside the cabin, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come packing a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. Some of the key features of the sedan's interior will include a curved dual screen setup combining the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a driver-centric dashboard layout, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable front seats, a 360-degree surround view camera, dual zone climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, frameless windows, a wireless phone charger, Type-C charging ports etc.

It will be available in the Indian market exclusively with a petrol engine, and there will be no diesel powertrain on offer. Powering the new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of churning out 156 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. This petrol motor is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox for transmission duty in the sedan.