Is this the best time to buy BMW G 310 GS? Possibly yes. Here's why

If you are planning to buy the BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer, this is probably the best time to go for it. BMW Motorrad is offering benefits of up to ₹50,000 for the motorcycle as the year ends. However, these benefits are available with terms and conditions. The luxury motorcycle manufacturer is offering benefits worth up to ₹50,000 for the BMW G 310 GS or the customers can get no service cost for three years, two years of roadside assistance at no cost and five years of warranty as well. BMW G 310 GS comes as the two-wheeler brand's most affordable adventure tourer.

Interestingly, the benefits from BMW Motorrad on the G 310 GS comes at a time when the OEM has announced a price hike for its entire motorcycle lineup in India, effective from January 2025. BMW Motorrad has announced a price hike ranging up to 2.5 per cent for its motorcycles in the country. The automaker has attributed this price hike to reasons such as rising input costs and inflationary pressure.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

The BMW G 310 GS comes as the German two-wheeler giant's most affordable adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market. Priced at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine that also works on other 310 cc BMW bikes as well as TVS models. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and is capable of churning out 34 bhp of peak power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The premium segment of the two-wheeler manufacturer in India features the 'M' performance models, which include the BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 XR, and M 1000 R. The adventure category is represented by the BMW R 1300 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GSA. In the sports division, one can find the BMW S 1000 RR, S 1000 XR, and F 900 XR. The roadster lineup consists of the BMW S 1000 R, while the heritage collection includes the BMW R 18 Transcontinental, R 12, and R 12 nine T. Also, for touring enthusiasts, BMW has options such as the R 1250 RT, K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 GA. Additionally, the brand offers the C 400 GT and the all-electric BMW CE 04 scooters.