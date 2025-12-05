Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
BMW iX1 LWB updated with new upholstery option and colour scheme

Paarth Khatri
Dec 05, 2025 01:48 pm IST

BMW iX1 LWB is now offered in four exterior shades and one variant. 

BMW India has introduced a new exterior colour and additional upholstery options for the Long Wheelbase version of the iX1. Bookings for the updated model are now open across all the dealerships in India. These changes have been made based on the feedback taken from the customers. This is not the first time that BMW has done something like this. Before this, the brand added a few features after taking feedback from the customers.

The BMW iX1 does not get any mechanical changes.
The BMW iX1 does not get any mechanical changes.

What is the new colour option with the BMW iX1?

BMW iX1 LWB now comes with a new colour option called Night Dusk Blue. It is a metallic paint job that joins the existing colour palette of Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Mineral White.

What are the new upholstery options with the BMW iX1?

Within the interior, BMW has introduced two new options for vegan leather upholstery - Veganza Smoke White combined with Atlas Grey in a dual-tone, and Veganza Castanea. Each choice showcases a 3D stitching design and is made from materials that are sustainably sourced. Additionally, the cabin is enhanced by BMW's 'cocooning effect' design, which allows the upholstery colour to extend beyond the seats to include the door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh.

