Volkswagen hikes prices of these luxury cars this festive season. Details here

If you are planning to buy a Volkswagen car this festive season, then you need to lighten up your pockets. The automobile giant has raised prices of all its models. This has resulted in the car models being two per cent costlier.



In simple words, you may now have to spend up to ₹71,000 on purchase of these cars. The new prices have been effective from October 1, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. You need to have more money in your bank account to buy Volkswagen's Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan.



According to report, Volkswagen has raised the price of its popular sedan Virtus by ₹10,000-50,000. These prices have been increased according to the model's variants. It means that you have to spend a minimum of ₹10,000 more to buy this sedan. Now, Virtus has a starting price of ₹11.32 lakh while the top variant costs ₹18.42 lakh.



On the other hand, the auto giant has increased the price of Taigun model by ₹26,000. This is the second time in the past five months that Volkswagen has hiked the price of this model. It means the starting price of Taigun is ₹10.50 lakh. The top variant costs ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company's most luxurious sports utility vehicle (SUV) model Tiguan is ₹71,000 costlier. With this, its starting price has now increased to ₹33.50 lakh. You will have to increase your budget to buy this high-end SUV.

