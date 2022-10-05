Home / Car Bike / Volkswagen hikes prices of these luxury cars this festive season. Details here

Volkswagen hikes prices of these luxury cars this festive season. Details here

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 06:58 PM IST

Automobile giant Volkswagen has hiked the prices of models Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan which are now effective from October 1, 2022.

Volkswagen has raised the price of its popular sedan Virtus by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000-50,000.
Volkswagen has raised the price of its popular sedan Virtus by 10,000-50,000.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

If you are planning to buy a Volkswagen car this festive season, then you need to lighten up your pockets. The automobile giant has raised prices of all its models. This has resulted in the car models being two per cent costlier. 

In simple words, you may now have to spend up to 71,000 on purchase of these cars. The new prices have been effective from October 1, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. You need to have more money in your bank account to buy Volkswagen's Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan. 

According to report, Volkswagen has raised the price of its popular sedan Virtus by 10,000-50,000. These prices have been increased according to the model's variants. It means that you have to spend a minimum of 10,000 more to buy this sedan. Now, Virtus has a starting price of 11.32 lakh while the top variant costs 18.42 lakh. 

On the other hand, the auto giant has increased the price of Taigun model by 26,000. This is the second time in the past five months that Volkswagen has hiked the price of this model. It means the starting price of Taigun is 10.50 lakh. The top variant costs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The company's most luxurious sports utility vehicle (SUV) model Tiguan is 71,000 costlier. With this, its starting price has now increased to 33.50 lakh. You will have to increase your budget to buy this high-end SUV. 

