Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Buying the Tata Sierra SUV? Here's your complete EMI guide

    If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

    Published on: May 03, 2026 6:07 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tata Sierra is one of the most hyped cars launched in India in the recent past. It marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after decades of hiatus. The new generation Tata Sierra comes wearing a design language that blends the iconic styling elements with modern features. Priced between 11.49 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra is available in three engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

    If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.
    If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

    The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant of the SUV is priced between 11.49 lakh and 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the turbo-petrol engine-powered variant of Sierra is priced between 17.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants, on the other hand, come priced between 12.99 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate

    ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you to understand how much money you need to pay every month.

    Tata Sierra: Monthly EMI calculation

    For this EMI calculation, we have taken the variant Accomplished+ 1.5-litre diesel AT, which is the top-end variant of the entire Tata Sierra portfolio. It is priced at 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount for the EMI calculation was considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the model, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenure was considered as 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

    VariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Accomplished + 1.5L Diesel AT 21.29 lakh 21.29 lakh9.5%36 months 68,198 326,133
    48 months 53,487 438,384
    60 months 44,713 553,778

    According to this calculation, for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 68,198, which will be reduced to 53,487 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure, the amount will be reduced to 44,713.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/Buying The Tata Sierra SUV? Here's Your Complete EMI Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes