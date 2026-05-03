Buying the Tata Sierra SUV? Here's your complete EMI guide

Tata Sierra is one of the most hyped cars launched in India in the recent past. It marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after decades of hiatus. The new generation Tata Sierra comes wearing a design language that blends the iconic styling elements with modern features. Priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra is available in three engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox choices. If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant of the SUV is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the turbo-petrol engine-powered variant of Sierra is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants, on the other hand, come priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).